  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK government suggestion that Sinn Féin is 'strongly influencing' Brexit negotiations greeted with derision

Brexit secretary David Davis made the claims at a conference in London yesterday.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 9:17 AM
43 minutes ago 3,941 Views 32 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3949438

Cabinet meeting David Davis Source: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images

THE SUGGESTION BY Britain’s Brexit secretary that a ‘change in government’ and the ‘strong influence’ of Sinn Féin have hampered exit negotiations has been broadly panned this morning.

Speaking at conference in London yesterday, David Davis said that he had “not anticipated” the “tough” approach to negotiations adopted by Leo Varadkar, according to a report in the Times Ireland Edition.

“We had a change of government, south of the border, and with a quite a strong influence from Sinn Féin, and that had an impact in terms of the approach,” he said.

When this train of thought was queried by a member of the audience (the Irish government hasn’t changed custodians in seven years) Davis replied: “Well you had a change of leader or a change in taoiseach.” “They’ve (Sinn Féin) been playing a strong political role which they haven’t done historically, that I hadn’t foreseen.”

Davis’s comments echo those often made in hardcore pro-Brexit circles in the UK – that is, that a strong Republican influence has been brought to bear on negotiations from the Irish side. However, such thoughts are rarely expressed via the British cabinet.

The statement has been greeted with derision this morning.

‘Wildly inaccurate’

“The suggestion that electoral issues in Ireland impact ongoing negotiations is wildly inaccurate,” Fine Gael’s spokesman on EU affairs Senator Neale Richmond said.

Anyone who knows Fine Gael and Sinn Féin knows they don’t compete for the same vote, and have wildly different ideologies.

He added that he would not expect such claims (“a very common line from the Brexit wing of the Conservative party”) to be made by a member of the Cabinet.

“I wouldn’t have expected it from David Davis,” he said.

It shows that the average British MP doesn’t understand the nuances of the peace process. It’s very disappointing, completely inaccurate, and certainly not happening.

Meanwhile, UK Labour’s Owen Smith, formerly the shadow secretary for Northern Ireland, dismissed Davis’s words as “complete rubbish”:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'And the other fella fiddles with kids. They’re the kind of f*****g headbangers I’m dealing with'
96,508  0
2
Two tourists (60s) have died after a pony and trap incident at Kerry's Gap of Dunloe
65,373  70
3
Hero garda saves the life of newborn baby whose face 'had turned blue'
44,844  37
Fora
1
A Dutch company claims Dublin Airport's owner 'acted unlawfully' over a €50m tender
973  0
2
Poll: Are traditional business dress codes outdated?
399  0
3
Billion-euro Dublin company Keywords is buying up firms that make music for video games
254  0
The42
1
'We were on a replay and missed a goal': Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature
29,714  17
2
Alice Kinsella, daughter of ex-Ireland midfielder Mark, strikes gymnastics gold for England
28,615  29
3
'I didn't actually speak to Brian Cody for the whole six months I was out there'
25,881  1
DailyEdge.ie
1
The Room To Improve 'best bits' episode had everyone missing quantity surveyor Patricia
11,085  0
2
Aoibhín Garrihy defended herself for climbing a mountain in Kerry while seven months pregnant
8,070  7
3
Olly Murs has hinted that the terror scare he tweeted about last year was a cover-up... It's the Dredge
7,344  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Manchester bank robber armed with bomb and claiming to be ISIS member jailed for 19 years
Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years
DUBLIN
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Rental prices: These are the most expensive Dart and Luas stops to live next to
Gardaí looking for dashcam footage after garda dragged by jeep
Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop
COURT
Cosby paid â¬2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears
Cosby paid €2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears
Taxi driver cleared of not bringing passengers quickest route from airport to Temple Bar
Two due in court over burglary and attempted getaway in Limerick

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie