  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 26 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores

An Bord Pleanála has said the British-owned retailer’s Fonthill store is breaking planning rules.

By Fora Staff Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 4:00 PM
13 hours ago 107,442 Views 69 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3869135

RETAIL CHAIN DEALZ has been ordered to close down one of its Dublin stores by the national planning authority.

Last year, the British-owned discount retailer was refused permission to use a unit in Fonthill Retail Park for one of its stores by South Dublin County Council.

The company was already operating a store, employing around 30 people, in the retail park and sought planning permission from the local council to retain the use of the unit that was earmarked for the sale of bulky goods.

Following the planning refusal, Dealz appealed to An Bord Pleanála to overturn the local authority’s decision.

In its appeal, Dealz noted that is has secured over 8,000 signatures from locals in the area that called for the store to be kept open.

However, in a recently published ruling, the national planning authority has decided to uphold the decision of South Dublin council.

In its decision, An Bord Pleanála said the use of the unit for a “shop” would be in breach of planning policy that aims to ensure retail parks are used for the sale of bulky goods.

It added that these policies are in place to protect the “vitality and viability of existing designated town centres and major retail in the vicinity”.

3818279

Another appellant to An Bord Pleanála in support of Dealz, made by the owner of the retail park, noted that little consideration is being given to the jobs that are under threat due to the council’s decision.

The appeal lodged by Integrated Development Services Ltd, added that if the planning laws were “strictly” applied in Fonthill Retail Park, the majority of stores in it would have to close.

It is worth noting that there is no town centre (Liffey Valley is not a town centre) in the vicinity of this retail park and therefore this park has no impact on any town centres,” the landlord added.

Track record

Dealz has rapidly expanded across Ireland since it launched its first two Irish stores in 2011 and the company now has 60 locations in the Republic.

Previous Fora analysis has shown that Dealz has a track record for retrospectively applying for planning permission and over a dozen disputes between the company and county councils have boiled over nationwide.

After opening stores in 15 different counties, the retailer retrospectively applied to county councils to retain aspects of each development that had been included without planning permission.

In another similar case to that in Fonthill, Wexford council ruled that Dealz broke planning laws by opening a store in Clonard Retail Park more than two years ago.

Over the past three years, Dealz has also brought several of these disputes before the national planning body. Nevertheless, Dealz has enjoyed little success in its planning appeals.

Fora contacted Dealz for comment but no response was received by the time this piece was published.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (69)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'A tragic loss': Young Gaelic football player dies after suffering serious injury during game
137,122  22
2
Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores
107,356  69
3
Met Éireann extends warning about 'exceptionally cold weather' next week
73,181  78
Fora
1
Why we shouldn't uproot Dublin Port to make way for housing
614  1
2
'Distillers will go out of business': Why Ireland needs to build big whiskey warehouses
349  0
3
Why councils will soon be fining themselves for owning vacant housing sites
286  0
The42
1
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Wexford v Clare, Cork v Waterford - Sunday hurling match tracker
54,391  25
2
As it happened: Kerry v Galway, Donegal v Kildare, Cork v Cavan - GAA football match tracker
42,354  2
3
As it happened: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League
38,213  59
DailyEdge.ie
1
Saoirse Ronan told Jimmy Kimmel about her mam's embarrassing moment with George Clooney at the Oscars
11,783  0
2
Ellen DeGeneres asked Bill Gates to guess the price of everyday products and it's painful to watch
11,305  0
3
Met Eireann's Joanna Donnelly shared an incredible photo of the weather that's in store for us this week
10,523  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Data retrieved from Chilean drug lord's phones led to arrest of Irish men in Amsterdam
Gardaí find 'no suspicious circumstances' around death of 71-year-old man in Donegal
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
OPINION
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
The most common foods we throw out and how to keep them fresher for longer
Expert advice on what to say to a friend or colleague who is recently bereaved
SLIGO
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Gardaí launch murder investigation after man found dead in Sligo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie