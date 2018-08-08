Death toll in Indonesia earthquake rises to 131

THE DEATH TOLL from a shallow 6.9-magnitude earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok has risen above 130, officials said today.

“We estimate the death toll of 131 will keep rising,” national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Volunteers and rescue personnel were erecting more temporary shelters for the tens of thousands of people left homeless on Lombok by the quake on Sunday evening. Water, food and medical supplies were being distributed from trucks.

The military said five planes carrying food, medicine, blankets, field tents and water tankers left Jakarta for the island early Wednesday.

A woman’s body was recovered from the rubble of a collapsed mosque on this morning in Bangsal district in the north of the island.

Nearly 2,500 people have been hospitalized with serious injuries and more than 156,000 people are displaced due to the extensive damage to thousands of homes.

Authorities said all the tourists who wanted to be evacuated from three outlying vacation islands due to power blackouts and damage to hotels had left by boat, some 5,000 people in all.

