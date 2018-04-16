  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Green Party wants to bring Amsterdam-style cannabis coffee shops to Ireland

The party is proposing that criminal offences be removed for people possessing less than five grams of cannabis.

By Christina Finn Monday 16 Apr 2018, 1:27 PM
1 hour ago 6,392 Views 57 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3960047
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Murr
Image: Shutterstock/Tatiana Murr

THE GREEN PARTY has called for the decriminalisation of cannabis, stating that the current law has “made criminals out of decent people” and needs to change.

Under the party’s new drug strategy policy, it is calling for the introduction of Dutch-style “coffee shops” to Ireland that would allow the consumption and sale of cannabis for over-18s under certain conditions.

The party is also proposing that criminal offences be removed for people over the age of 18 for possessing less than five grams of cannabis, and for access to cannabis-based medicines be permitted.

It also wants to allow individuals to grow up to two cannabis plants in their own home for personal use.

Could a coffee shop culture work in Ireland?

“I think it would,” Green Party leader Eamon Ryan told TheJournal.ie today.

The creation of a coffee-shop culture in Ireland might be what is needed to incentivise cannabis-takers to use the drug in a regulated environment, he said, stating that his party has looked at other jurisdictions, such as the US States of Colorado and California, where such moves have been successful.

While Ryan admitted the issue is a “complex” one, he said the current system is “feeding gangland culture”.

Gangland crime 

He added that people are taking cannabis, whether it is legal or not, and that introducing a legalised system that undermines gangland crime would be far more effective.

Ryan said a “change of tack” is needed urgently if the gardaí are to finally get a grip on a drugs war they have been fighting over the last few decades.

“Portugal and other US States seem to be able to decriminalise it without having a massive increase in use,” said the party leader.

“I think Portugal’s approach is a sensible one. They approach it as a health issue rather than a criminal issue. It is far more beneficial to society.”

The current law is forcing the sale of cannabis underground, added Ryan, who said this ensures there is little protection for users under the age of 18.

“If it is being sold illegally, in a criminal way, you can’t control it… no one knows what is happening with it as it is happening in a shady way. Legalising it means you can control it.”

Oliver Moran, the party’s representative in Cork North Central, said “many of the potential objections – such as addiction, teenage access, clarity on its medical impact and so on – are not addressed at all by the current system”.

A Joint Oireachtas Committee published a report strongly recommending adopting a “harm-reducing and rehabilitative approach to the possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use”.

The new Irish National Drugs Strategy called for a working group to be set up to consider the approaches taken in other jurisdictions to the possession of small quantities of drugs for personal use. That report is due to be delivered this year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (57)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'My biggest regret is not reporting my rape. My rapist has a comfortable life with a wife and kids'
131,554  102
2
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
68,344  13
3
Dublin man to have conviction quashed after spending 11 months in prison for a crime he didn't commit
64,775  0
Fora
1
How Lidl spun its Tallaght store's destruction into social media gold
12,224  0
2
Why Tayto Park sees its future in luring the suit-and-tie brigade
639  0
3
Three-quarters of employers are planning to give pay rises to staff this year
19  0
The42
1
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
36,475  119
2
"They asked me about Effenberg. And I said: 'If he thinks I was like his father, he played like my mother'"
30,730  8
3
As It Happened: Man United v West Brom, Premier League
26,309  22
DailyEdge
1
Paul McGrath had a very cute reaction when his granddaughter told Ray D'Arcy he's her favourite person in the world
7,983  1
2
You need to see Adele's hysterical reactions to Beyoncé's Coachella performance
5,690  0
3
Michael O'Leary bought a load of passengers a drink after he delayed their flight
5,588  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
A French cognac firm has pumped millions into an Anglo-Irish aristocrat's whiskey brand
Putin says further Syria strikes from Western powers would spark 'chaos'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing since Friday
Gardaí concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing since Friday
Man arrested in Donegal after robbery and assault on taxi driver in Derry
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
FRANCE
TÃ¡naiste would have 'much preferred' if the UN was taking action against alleged Syrian chemical attack
Tánaiste would have 'much preferred' if the UN was taking action against alleged Syrian chemical attack
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
Trump speaks with Theresa May over the phone but holds off on a final decision on strikes against Syria
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Arsenal's away form hits 93-year low with Newcastle United defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie