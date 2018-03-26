  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Defence Forces looking to recruit 480 people to help 'defend against modern threats'

The government wants to maintain a strength level of 9,500 personnel across the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps.

By Órla Ryan Monday 26 Mar 2018, 3:30 PM
37 minutes ago 3,942 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3924505
Members of the Defence Forces taking part in an exercise last December which focused on how to respond to a major terrorist attack
Image: Irish Defence Forces/Flickr
Members of the Defence Forces taking part in an exercise last December which focused on how to respond to a major terrorist attack
Members of the Defence Forces taking part in an exercise last December which focused on how to respond to a major terrorist attack
Image: Irish Defence Forces/Flickr

THE DEFENCE FORCES are looking to recruit 480 people, Defence Minister Paul Kehoe has announced.

The recruitment campaign is part of the government’s commitment to maintaining a strength level of 9,500 personnel across the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps.

An Air Corps Apprentice Aircraft Technician Competition has been running since 5 March and has over 460 applicants to date, an increase of 38% on last year.

Applications for the recruitment campaign announced today can be submitted online from now until 11.59pm on Sunday, 22 April.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Kehoe said: “We achieved historically high levels of recruitment last year where we inducted 750 people to the Defence Forces.”

Kehoe added that Ireland needs a Defence Forces that “can defend against the modern threats of international terrorism and cyber attack” and also “manifest our national values in peacekeeping operations protecting the most vulnerable on this planet; while also having the flexibility to support our communities in times of need such as the recent extreme weather”.

Pay and conditions 

At its annual conference last year PDFORRA, which represents members of the Defence Forces, said poor pay and conditions are pushing people out of the job and discouraging new recruits from joining.

Some 2,840 members left the Defence Forces in the last five years – that’s over 30% of the total enlisted personnel. More than 1,000 members purchased their discharge, paying a sum of €300, during the same period.

This year’s recruitment campaign aims to build on the #joinourteam initiative which focused on social media ads, online gaming experiences, and a push to increase the number of women applying.

In addition to this campaign and the ongoing Air Corps apprentice campaign, the Defence Forces will also run a Cadet-based campaign next month as well as a second general service recruitment campaign later this year. The planned target is to induct approximately 800 new entrants to the Defence Forces across all services in 2018.

Read: Over 1,000 Defence Forces members bought their way out in the last five years

Read: Surge in women joining Defence Forces after €360,000 is spent on recruitment campaigns

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Company ordered to pay €46k to receptionist who was sexually harassed by her boss
28,080  39
Fora
1
Ireland's chronic housing shortage is the economy's 'most pressing issue'
26  0
The42
1
Tribesmen top Division 1 after handing relegated Kildare a seventh straight defeat
10,970  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
Claire Foy has had her say on *that* pay controversy on The Crown... it's The Dredge
2,712  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DUBLIN
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of â¬229,111
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of €229,111
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
Four years ago today, Konrad Misiak went missing from Dublin
FRANCE
Far-left French politician arrested over tweet appearing to celebrate heroic policeman's death
Far-left French politician arrested over tweet appearing to celebrate heroic policeman's death
'We want this to stop': Mourners pack Trebes church to pay tribute to victims of terror attack
'He gave his life for another': Policeman killed in supermarket siege was decorated for his bravery in Iraq
IRELAND
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie