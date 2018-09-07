This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Error in selection process leads Defence Forces to withdraw employment offer from four new recruits

It comes at a time when it’s claimed the Defence Forces is experiencing a recruitment crisis.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 7 Sep 2018, 11:06 PM
53 minutes ago 5,261 Views 3 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE DEFENCE FORCES has been forced to withdraw an offer of employment from four people after admitting an error in the selection process for their recruitment.

The error was discovered as the Defence Forces reviewed the current offer process for general service recruitment, when the four individuals were found not to have completed all elements of the selection process.

Would-be recruits are required to satisfy an interview board and a recruiting officer that they possess a sufficient standard of education for service in the Defence Forces.

The process also includes psychometric testing, fitness testing, medical assessment, and a garda vetting process.

But in a statement, the Defence Forces confirmed that it was compelled to withdraw four offers of employment following an error in this process.

A spokesman told TheJournal.ie: “The offers of employment have been withdrawn from the four individuals, however, the candidates can continue within the selection process.

“The error will be reviewed in order to learn lessons and optimise future recruitment processes.”

The four individuals were among dozens of new army recruits who are expected to begin careers with the Defence Forces later this month.

The error comes at a time when Defence Forces association PDFORRA claims the service is experiencing a recruitment crisis.

Last month, the association’s secretary general Ger Guinan said morale is “on the floor” over the pay being offered to new recruits.

He claimed that, as a result, applicants are withdrawing from the selection process before psychometric testing is conducted on them.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

