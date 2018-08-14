Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation

Deirdre Jacob was last seen on 28 July 1998 near her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE disappearance of teenager Deirdre Jacob, who went missing 20 years ago, have upgraded the case to a murder investigation.

The 18-year-old was last seen walking near her home at Roseberry in Newbridge, Co Kildare, at around 3pm on 28 July 1998.

Investigators carried out a number of significant enquiries to establish her whereabouts since her disappearance over the last 12 months, but new information has led gardaí to upgrade the case to a murder probe.

An incident room has now been set up at Kildare Garda Station, and the investigation team are following a number of lines of enquiry.

Speaking at Naas Garda Station to announce the development of the case, Chief Superintendent Brian Sutton said it was gardaí’s belief that Deirdre was killed on or shortly after the day she went missing.

He said: “Deirdre Jacob was 18 years of age when she was last seen on 28 July 1998 as she walked to her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

“She was a young woman starting off her life, who had just completed one year at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London.

“Deirdre had enjoyed her life in London and was looking forward to returning to college that September when her life was taken away on or after the 28 July 1998.

“This 20-year-old investigation has been reviewed in detail by gardaí from Kildare and from the Serious Crime Review Team over the last 12 months.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to the case to come forward, particularly those who may not have come forward in the past.

The investigation team can be contacted at Kildare Garda Station on 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.