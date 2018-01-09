Second man released in connection with murder of IRA double agent Denis Donaldson

Former member of Sinn Fein and British agent Denis Donaldson who was murdered in 2006 in Donegal.

GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED the second of the two men arrested in relation to the murder of IRA double agent Denis Donaldson.

Donaldson (55), a Sinn Féin official, was shot dead at an isolated cottage near Glenties in Co Donegal in April 2006.

He was killed months after admitting, in 2005, that he had worked as an MI5 agent for over 20 years. Donaldson had worked for Sinn Féin as an administrator at Stormont and was a former IRA member.

Outgoing Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams denied in 2016 that he had sanctioned the killing.

Two men were arrested in connection with the killing yesterday. The men, who are in their 30s and 40s, were held at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Both have now been released without charge. A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information in relation to the murder to contact them at the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.