  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What did Denis Naughten do and what happened next?

Confused by the controversy surrounding the Communications Minister? Catch up here.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 8:01 PM
44 minutes ago 1,988 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3966644
Denis Naughten.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Denis Naughten.
Denis Naughten.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

COMMUNICATIONS MINISTER DENIS Naughten has been embroiled in controversy this week over his contact with an Independent News and Media (INM) lobbyist about the proposed takeover of regional newspapers by the Denis O’Brien-controlled company.

While the Roscommon TD looks to have weathered the storm for now, opposition parties say the debacle calls Taoiseach Leo Varadkar into question.

But what exactly happened?

In November 2016, Naughten had a conversation with Eoghan Ó Neachtain of Heneghan PR about INM’s attempted takeover of Celtic Media. The acquisition would have increased the number of INM-owned regional papers from 13 to 20.

The minister told Ó Neachtain that he was going to refer the proposed takeover to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

13/9/2007. Eoghan O Neachtain Mahon Tribunals Eoghan Ó Neachtain. Source: RollingNews.ie

The conversation took place two months before that decision was made public. It was discovered from documents filed by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) and was reported in The Irish Times yesterday.

Following the conversation, Ó Neachtain then allegedly told the managing director of Heneghan PR, Nigel Heneghan, who passed the information on to the then-chairman of INM, Leslie Buckley.

INM pulled out of the proposed takeover last July.

The Irish Times reported that information from the conversation between Ó Neachtain and Naughten was relayed by email to O’Brien, something which was outlined in the court documents.

The merger was formally referred to the BAI in January 2017, the Irish Times says.

Dáil defence

Naughten defended his actions in a lengthy address to the Dáil yesterday. He said that there was “nothing wrong or inappropriate” in him telling Ó Neachtain that he would be taking advice on sending the proposed merger to the BAI.

“This is not inside information but simply a reflection of the legislation itself,” he said.

He said Ó Neachtain, who acted as press secretary to several governments, informed him that the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission was going to approve the merger. This was before the commission had told him of its decision.

In response he said that he revealed that he would likely be referring the decision to the BAI but added that he would take the advice of his officials.

Naughten said that while talking to Ó Neachtain he was expressing a personal opinion.

Naughten told the Dáil yesterday that the decision for INM to purchase a further seven titles was always likely to go to Phase 2 process (which would refer the deal to the BAI). He added that he would have been criticised had he not referred it on to the BAI.

The minister said it was public knowledge that this would most likely be the case, adding that he communicated his “personal view” that it was likely to go to phase 2 to Ó Neachtain.

The minister stated that he made it “crystal clear” to Ó Neachtain that he would be following the advice of his officials, which he had not yet received.

He insisted yesterday that he acted to the “letter of the law”, and invited any member of Dáil Éireann to view the entire file in his office.

He said he did not have any “insider information” to give.

Naughten also clarified there was no log of the phone call by his officials, no minutes or notes from the phone call, and that his officials were not told about the phone call.

In hindsight, the minister said it would have been preferable had the phone call not taken place at all.

When Naughten spoke to the Dáil about the proposed merger, on 6 December 2017, he did not tell them what he had told Ó Neachtain.

What accusations are being levelled at Naughten?

The revelation sparked a flood of reaction from opposition parties. Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader Dara Calleary said it “was not as simple as a phone call between two mates” and it smacked of “cronyism”.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the minister was involved in a trade of information with “the big business lobbyist”, while Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy accused him of deliberately misleading the Dáil.

Mary-lou-1 Mary Lou McDonald. Source: RollingNews.ie

Murphy said Naughten misled the Dáil because he failed to inform it of his conversation with the lobbyist when he provided an update on the process less than a month after his conversation with Ó Neachtain.

Pressure on Varadkar

The controversy rumbled on today with the focus shifting to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s handling of the issue.

None of the major opposition parties have yet said that they will be putting forward a motion of no confidence in the minister, however there have been calls for Varadkar to strip him of his ministry.

“I think he [Naughten] needs to go,” Mary Lou McDonald told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “It’s the Taoiseach’s job to deal with that.”

The Taoiseach should ask him to stand aside, and then yes, if he is not willing to do that I believe he’ll have no option but to sack him.

Similar comments were made by Fianna Fail’s Dara Calleary who said Varadkar must take responsibility for Naughten’s ‘poor performance’

The Taoiseach needs to take questions and answer those questions around the complete lapse here.

“And that’s what we want to hear from now, the Taoiseach cannot ignore his responsibilities on this issue to Dáil Éireann either,” he said on Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1.

12/2/2018 Northern Ireland Talks Source: RollingNews.ie

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said he was satisfied with Naughten’s explanation in the Dáil. Cabinet colleagues including Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy and Tánaiste Simon Coveney also backed the independent minister.

“Sincere regrets”

Speaking in the Seanad today Naughten offered his sincere regrets but added that he was not responsible for how Ó Neachtain interpreted the comments.

I sincerely regret expressing my view on this at that time. Anyone who knows me knows I am an accessible minister.

“But I am absolutely clear that I said I would abide by the recommendations of my officials and the files show that is exactly what I did,” he concluded.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
TV star Dale Winton dies aged 62
72,195  34
2
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
63,594  52
3
Irishman resigns from prestigious American football job after alleged drink driving incident
55,372  0
Fora
1
Hiking the price of stamps has helped An Post turn around its fortunes
153  0
2
Night-shift workers and newbies are at high risk of hurting themselves on the job
139  0
3
Formula 1 has taken a stake in a small Irish fantasy sports firm
137  0
The42
1
Ex-England striker John Fashanu paid his brother Justin £75k to keep quiet about his sexuality
49,736  37
2
Lukaku springs off the bench to seal win for much-changed Manchester United in Bournemouth
24,706  25
3
'If I'm still watching it on YouTube and thinking about it, then it's no good to me'
19,579  32
DailyEdge
1
Lana Del Rey was body-slammed by a fan after her Antwerp concert
5,564  0
2
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow has had to confirm he is not dead... it's The Dredge
4,985  1
3
Charlize Theron had to set alarms in the middle of the night to eat junk food for her latest role
4,740  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of killing wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
COURT
Nestle given thumbs down on Kit Kat finger shape by EU court
Nestle given thumbs down on Kit Kat finger shape by EU court
Man (47) who ingested 100 pellets of cocaine before flying into Dublin remanded to Cloverhill
Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about giving women quaaludes before sex
HOUSING
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector
'They have not grasped the problem': Warnings government is not doing enough to stop evictions
LEO VARADKAR
Varadkar makes Time's list of the world's 100 most influential people
Varadkar makes Time's list of the world's 100 most influential people
'This is not on' - Mary Lou calls for Naughten to either stand aside - or be sacked
Support for Fine Gael has finally taken a dip... and Sinn Féin are the big winners

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie