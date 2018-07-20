Appeal for information on 'shocking' video of teen throwing petrol bomb at van

A fire near the site of the petrol bomb attack.

POLICE IN DERRY have appealed for information into a video shared on social media that shows a teenager throwing a petrol bomb at a van.

The incident happened around 8.30pm on 12 July on the city’s Lecky Road.

In the video, a young man can be seen throwing the crudely made explosive at the van from point-blank range.

Luckily, the explosion was minimal and the van driver escaped injury.

A PSNI statement says:

“Police in Derry are making a fresh appeal for information in relation to a shocking incident which has recently been circulated via a video clip on social media.

“This was a particularly shocking incident and police would appeal for any information surrounding this.

“We are appealing to any members of public with any information to phone 101 quoting reference number 964 of 13/07/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The trouble broke out after Twelfth of July marches made their way across the city earlier in the day.

Three people were arrested in the disturbances. Two improvised explosive devices were thrown at police officers in what the PSNI called a “prolonged and sustained attack”. 74 petrol bombs were thrown.