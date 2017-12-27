Poll: Should Ireland have directly elected mayors?

OVER THE NEXT two years, Irish citizens will be asked to vote in eight referendums.

In addition to the referendum on abortion next year,Â Ireland will vote on three other referendums, as well as a possible a presidential election.

One of the questions to be put to the people in October relates to whether Ireland should have directly-elected mayors.

Critics of elected mayors argue that they are unnecessary and add another layer of bureaucracy.

Supporters say that unelected mayors have a broad range of powers and the public should have a say in who holds in the position.

So what do you think: Would you like to see directly-elected mayors in Ireland?

