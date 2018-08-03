This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 3 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disability advocate says 'it's time to put up or shut up' as she joins board of Irish Rail

Suzy Byrne is one of five people with experience of disability issues to join transport boards.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 3 Aug 2018, 3:59 PM
22 minutes ago 1,193 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4163500
Suzy Byrne was appointed to the board of Irish Rail through the Public Appointments Service.
Image: Leah Farrell
Suzy Byrne was appointed to the board of Irish Rail through the Public Appointments Service.
Suzy Byrne was appointed to the board of Irish Rail through the Public Appointments Service.
Image: Leah Farrell

FIVE PEOPLE WITH direct experience of disability issues have been hired to five State boards with Minister Shane Ross pledging that each transport board will have at least one director with experience of disability.

The announcements were made today following a hiring process by the Public Appointments service.

Suzy Byrne, a longtime advocate who has been critical of disability access on public transport, was appointed to the board of Irish Rail and said today she would work on behalf of all customers.

“I think it’s great to see people with disabilities in this area instead of people with experience in the area of disability because this is the UN CRPD in action, putting people with disabilities into decision-making responsibilities,” Byrne told a press conference.

And also recognising that disabled people have expertise in many areas other than disability, and I’d like to encourage other people to apply for these posts when they are advertised and other ministers to recruit people with disabilities in all areas when it comes to serving on State boards, I think it’s really important.

Byrne is also a regional manager with the National Advocacy Service for People with Disabilities and a co-chair of Disabled People of Ireland.

She says that the improvements she hopes to work on will apply to everyone:

I’m very much looking forward to the challenge and I know a challenge it will be. And also to coalescing with colleagues on other boards as well to exchange information, so that we can really bring about improvements in the system, not just for disabled people, because I don’t know if there are consumer reps on the transport boards, so we will be representing lots of people, not just people with disabilities.

As well as Byrne’s appointment to the board of Irish Rail, four other board appointments were made with each individual having experience of working with disability issues:

  • Diarmuid Corry – Bus Éireann
  • Kevin Kelly – NTA
  • Elaine Howley – Dublin Bus
  • Liam O’Rourke – CIÉ

Details of each appointee and their qualifications for the roles are listed on the website of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Relevant experience of disability issues was listed as a requirement when applications were sought for the directorships earlier this year.

Remuneration for the NTA position was listed as €11,970 and €12,600 for the board positions at Irish Rail, Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus.

An information booklet said that the roles would require the directors to attend between 10-11 board meetings per year and that 1-2 days’ preparation would be required for each meeting.

The appointments will be for an initial period of three years.

Speaking upon the announcement of the appointments today, Transport Minister Shane Ross said that he has heard first-hand accounts from people with disabilities about the difficulties they face accessing public transport.

2713 Transport board appointees copy (L to r) Liam O'Rourke (CIE), Suzy Byrne (Irish Rail), Shane Ross (Minister) Elaine Howley (Dublin Bus) and Kevin Kelly (National Transport Authority). Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

“I decided that no matter how well intentioned able-bodied directors or politicians may be in seeking to remedy these difficulties, ultimately their efforts would be no substitute for the voices of people with disabilities themselves being heard in the boardroom,” Ross said.

For too long, people with disabilities have been restricted to expressing their views and needs in the media. From today, those voices will be heard at the very top of the State boards overseeing the provision of our country’s public transport system.

In thanking Ross for her appointment today, Byrne said that she wished to make it clear that she was not selected directly by the minister.

I want to thank the minister very much for the appointment and also clarify, minister, that you definitely had no hand in this appointment other than appointing me, because a lot of people said you wouldn’t have appointed me if you had.

“So I can confirm I came through the PAS, I thought it was time to put up or shut up and to apply because I would be well-known for my public commentary with regard to public transport and services generally.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
46,180  62
2
Staff at Oberstown in row with management because they refused to bring detainee for ice cream
46,133  0
3
UK rapper Incognito stabbed to death in London
44,557  55
Fora
1
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
1,177  0
2
A Kepak exec won a €7,500 payout after a dispute about checking emails out of hours
441  0
3
Meet the man behind the Monaghan farm selling duck to the Chinese
411  0
The42
1
Incredible Ireland into Hockey World Cup semi-finals after shootout drama against India
54,905  90
2
As it happened: Ireland v India, Women's Hockey World Cup quarter-finals
41,928  42
3
Tipperary's All-Ireland winning management team step down after three seasons in charge
32,263  33
DailyEdge
1
Sarah Jessica Parker is currently on an extremely typical Irish family holiday in Donegal
9,643  3
2
Iain Sterling revealed that the Love Island finale after-party was pretty underwhelming
6,369  0
3
Skin Deep: Do you actually need to be using primer or does it belong in the bin?
5,139  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
HSE
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
State accused of 'hiding behind' Cervical Check scandal victims as they battle labs in court
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
GARDAí
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
Man dies in house fire in Cavan

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie