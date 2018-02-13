  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maurice McCabe accepts fake rape allegation against him in HSE report was unintentional, Tribunal hears

The Disclosures Tribunal has concluded its first module and will break until next month.

By Gerard Cunningham Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 6:00 PM
3 hours ago 12,845 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3849750
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated 5.39 pm

GARDA WHISTLEBLOWER SGT Maurice McCabe accepts that the inclusion of a false rape allegation against him in a HSE report was not the result of any deliberate action or ill will, his lawyer has told the Disclosures Tribunal.

Michael McDowell SC said that his client accepted that the evidence established that the inclusion of the false allegation in the 2013 report “was some form of cut and paste error”, and that the error was not the result of any deliberate action or ill will.

McDowell was speaking during closing submissions on the first module of the tribunal.

Last July, the module looked at the creation, distribution and use by Tusla (formerly HSE) of a file which contained false allegations of sexual abuse against Sgt McCabe and which was sent to gardaí in 2013.

The module set out to establish whether these false allegations and the file were knowingly used by senior members of gardaí to discredit Sgt McCabe.

In 2006 Ms D made a complaint against Sgt McCabe, which was investigated and led to the DPP recommending no charges, saying there was no evidence of any crime.

A Tusla file on Sgt McCabe was subsequently opened after Ms D sought counselling in 2013, to which more serious allegations from an unrelated case were incorrectly added.

McDowell said that the error, however unintentional, should never have occurred, and the document should have been carefully checked or subjected to review before it was sent out.

The failure to do that had significant consequences for the McCabe family.

“If any of those checks had happened, the sequence of events which followed would not have happened,” McDowell said.

McDowell said it did not stand up to scrutiny that Sgt McCabe’s file was “randomly selected” in April 2014, as he was in the public eye.

“I am asking you to reject the suggestion that it was a purely random act, and prefer the explanation that Tusla as an organisation said, we better get our act together,” McDowell said.

McDowell said the tribunal would be left with an “unresolved mystery” as to why a garda referral was made on Sgt McCabe’s file on 13 April 2014, and the explanation which had been given “doesn’t seem to stand together.”

“There is a pattern here of utter denial and evasion of responsibility,” McDowell said.

He said it was “extraordinary” that a report containing false allegations was left in the Garda Commissioner’s office and no attempt made to correct it once new information was received.

He said that if Tusla had not written to Sgt McCabe about the false allegations in January 2016 “for all we know nothing would have been corrected in Tusla and nothing would have been corrected in Garda HQ”.

McDowell said that articles about the allegations, which did not name the sergeant, raised a very grave question mark over the probity of Sgt McCabe.

He said it was strange that journalist Paul Williams, the author of the articles, thought he didn’t have to check the allegations with Sgt McCabe because the sergeant was not named.

McDowell said there was “a thin enough veil of anonymity” over Sgt McCabe’s identity.

Sarah McKechnie on behalf of Tusla, said there was evidence of deficiencies in case management which Tusla had acknowledged.

She said it was that there were unallocated case files, however that was the situation, and the evidence was that those files were selected at random by case workers when there was time to do so.

“Mr McDowell acknowledges in his closing submission that there is no smoking gun here,” Ms McKechnie said.

Unfortunate

Speaking earlier today, lawyers for the garda commissioner said that  “a series of most unfortunate events” led to the circulation of the false rape allegation.

After a garda investigation, the DPP decided that the 2006 allegation did not constitute an offence.

Tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton said this morning that a GSOC review of the original garda investigation had concluded it was a thorough inquiry.

He said the investigation, headed by Garda Superintendent (then-Inspector) Noel Cunningham “would be a very good example for teaching purposes of how to conduct an investigation of this kind”.

Micheál P O’Higgins SC, counsel for the garda commissioner, said that HSE officials had acknowledged that the errors which were made in 2013 were theirs.

“This was a series of most unfortunate errors,” O’Higgins said. He said the errors were not garda errors, and garda officers took reasonable steps to correct the errors once discovered.

“Perhaps chaos theory was ruling, rather than any conspiracy,” O’Higgins said.

The barrister said there was “no evidence the false accusations were knowingly used by members of An Garda Síochána to discredit Sergeant McCabe in any way”.

O’Higgins said that in appointing Assistant Commissioner Derek Byrne and Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn to look into policing issues in the Cavan-Monaghan division, the force made an appropriate and reasonable attempt to address Sergeant McCabe’s complaints.

Paul Anthony McDermott SC, on behalf of Tusla, said there was no evidence of any conspiracy or deliberate plan to cause harm to Sergeant McCabe.

McDermott said the agency wanted to apologise to those affected by the sequence of errors, and to apologise again in public to Sergeant McCabe and his family. He said the agency was revising how it dealt with historic allegations.

Michael Cush SC, for the HSE, said there was “a terrible error”, and when it was discovered HSE employees took steps to recover copies of the report which had been sent out, but unknown to them, a report has also been forwarded to An Garda Síochána.

The tribunal has been adjourned until next month.

Read: Tribunal to consider if any evidence of ‘dark truth’ that commissioner was ‘going after’ McCabe

Read: Garda civil servant testifies that he did not say gardaí were ‘going after’ Maurice McCabe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gerard Cunningham

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Paddy Jackson denied that 'threesome' took place morning after alleged incident, court hears
73,307  0
2
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
46,321  38
3
Journalist apologises for saying Dutch excel at Winter Olympics as skating is 'important mode of transport'
42,120  48
Fora
1
Kildare Village says axing one unit from its €50m expansion will 'jeopardise' the entire project
707  0
2
The Pancake Tuesday treaty, pub crawls and fake news rents: A morning with Paddy Cosgrave
256  0
3
Dublin rents are now €4,500 a year higher than their Celtic Tiger peaks
238  0
The42
1
'People think it's negative coming back to Ireland - I think of it as another bounce forward'
28,574  4
2
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
28,284  27
3
Mixed emotions for Ireland's Seamus O'Connor as he goes within touching distance of Olympic final
21,189  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
The reality of Valentine's Day when you're in a long-term relationship
7,398  1
2
Here's why everyone's talking about a show called Queer Eye on Netflix
4,993  1
3
The 'Christmas in August' wedding on Don't Tell The Bride has everyone talking today
4,959  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Eight-month-old awarded â¬27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Eight-month-old awarded €27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Dublin teenager charged with sexually assaulting six-year-old girl
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
GARDAí
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing man (51)
RUSSIA
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Terrorism not being considered as probe into one of Russia's worst ever air disasters begins
Russia plane crash: Officials confirm all 71 people on board have died
POLICE
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
'Vanessa & my children are safe': Trump Jr's wife unhurt after opening letter containing white powder
Four men arrested after several injured in stabbing incident at funeral in Armagh

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie