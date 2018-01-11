Gardaí probe IRA link to pipe bomb discovery in Drogheda pub

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN attempted pipe bomb attack in a Drogheda pub are probing if an internal row between dissident republicans was the motive behind the incident.

A viable pipe bomb was found in the ladies’ bathroom of the pub in the Louth town at around 9pm.

The owner of the pub was not the target and there is no suggestion whatsoever that the pub has any links to any criminality.

Officers are investigating whether or not an internal feud between known dissidents in the area was the motive. A number of similar incidents have happened in the past 18 months.

On two separate occasions, pubs were the target of pipe bomb attacks.

A feud between members of a Republican splinter group developed over a year ago.

It is understood that the target of the attack could have been a person due to be in the pub.

Gardaí have now begun interviewing those who were in the pub at the time to ascertain if they saw anything suspicious. CCTV will also be key for investigators attempting to establish the movement of the person suspected of planting the device.

Local Councillor Kevin Callan has commended Drogheda gardaí and the Defence Forces for their prompt and professional responses to the incident.

“The efforts of the gardaí in taking no chances and protecting residents in the immediate area is very reassuring and shows the professional approach of the officers involved.

“The fact that the Defence Forces have confirmed the device was viable and explosive shows that the operation was prudent and necessary. This could have ended very differently and could have led to serious injury or worse.”

Gardaí were called to the junction of Cord Road and Constitution Hill at around 9pm on Tuesday night after receiving reports of a suspect device outside the pub.

The Defence Forces attended the scene and removed the device for investigation.

A garda spokesman said: “At approximately 9pm, gardaí in Drogheda were called to a suspect device at a public house in Drogheda. The public house is close to the junction of Cord Road and Constitution Hill, Drogheda. The public house and a number of houses have been evacuated.

“No further information is available at this stage and investigations are ongoing.”