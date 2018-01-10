Homes evacuated after viable pipe bomb discovered outside pub in Drogheda

AT LEAST 30 people were forced to leave their homes in Drogheda last night after the discovery of a suspected pipe bomb outside a pub.

Gardaí were called to junction of Cord Road and Constitution Hill at around 9pm last night after receiving reports of a suspect device outside a pub.

The Defence Forces attended the scene and removed the device for investigation.

A garda spokesman said: “At approximately 9pm, gardaí in Drogheda were called to a suspect device at a public house in Drogheda. The public house is close to the junction of Cord Rd and Constitution Hill, Drogheda. The public house and a number of houses have been evacuated.

“No further information is available at this stage and investigations are ongoing.”

The Defence Forces arrived on scene at 11.40pm and a cordon was put in place.

A spokesman said: “Following an assessment of the device, it was made safe at the scene and removed for further examination in a secure military location, where it was found to be viable; the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team departed the scene at 01.05am.