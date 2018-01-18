'The love of my life is gone'- Dolores O'Riordan's partner remembers singer as post-mortem is due

A POST-MORTEM on The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is to take place later today in London.

Police said on Tuesday that her death is not being treated as suspicious.

The inquest into her death is being carried out by Westminster coroner’s office which confirmed that a post-mortem on her body is scheduled for today.

O’Riordan was found dead in the Hilton hotel on Park Lane on Monday morning with Met Police saying they were called to the scene at 9.05 am.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed but the Limerick Leader reports that her passing will be marked prior to a Munster Rugby match in Thomond Park this weekend.

Books of condolences have also been opened in Limerick City and County councils.

O’Riordan was also a member of another band D.A.R.K. and her bandmates posted a tribute to the singer last night.

Bandmate and her partner Olé Koretsky said:

My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken and it is beyond repair. Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable. I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now.

Another D.A.R.K. bandmate Andy Rourke said that he is “heartbroken and devastated” by O’Riordan’s death.

“I have truly enjoyed the years we spent together and feel privileged to call her a close friend. It was a bonus to work with her in our band D.A.R.K. and witness firsthand her breathtaking and unique talent. I will miss her terribly. I send my love and condolences to her family and loved ones.”

O’Riordan was born in 1971 and grew up in the rural townland of Ballybricken, 17 km from Limerick city.

She is survived by three children.