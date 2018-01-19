Dolores O'Riordan inquest adjourned until April

THE INQUEST INTO the sudden death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan has been adjourned until 3 April.

The BBC is reporting that the examination has been adjourned while the coroner awaits the results of certain tests.

The inquest is being carried out by Westminster coroner’s office. The Met Police have confirmed that her death wasn’t being treated as suspicious.

The 46-year-old singer was found dead in the Hilton hotel on Park Lane in London on Monday. Met Police said they were called to the scene at 9.05am.

Tributes have been made to the Limerick musician from figures around the world; her Cranberries bandmates described her as “an extraordinary talent”.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed but the Limerick Leader reports that her passing will be marked prior to a Munster Rugby match in Thomond Park this weekend.