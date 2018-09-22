Ireland in a snapshot: The young boxers

EACH WEEKEND, PHOTOGRAPHER and filmmaker Donal Moloney shares an image with TheJournal.ie audience which reflects a small piece of Ireland that resonates with us all.

It takes a village to raise a child – but it takes more than that to help get them involved in sport, especially when it’s in an area that doesn’t have a huge amount of resources. Donal spent some time photographing people in the Dublin 8 area and came across this group of young athletes (is there a future Katie Taylor or Carl Frampton there?).

Donal writes:

“Amateur boxing in Ireland is huge and the people involved are as interesting as the sport, particularly when shot in their own environments. I spent a few days at Donore Boxing Club in the Liberties in Dublin and met some wonderful people.

“Their commitment to the kids within the community is inspirational. I was invited to train with them a few years ago. I took up the challenge but learned early on that sparring was a painful step too far.

“I have been dipping in and out of this photographic project for almost 5 years now and will continue to do so.”