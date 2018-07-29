This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 29 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Explainer: Why Trump has warned Iran of 'consequences few throughout history have suffered before'

The nuclear deal with Iran struck by former President Barack Obama is one that Trump detests.

By Sean Murray Sunday 29 Jul 2018, 8:00 AM
10 minutes ago 327 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4142759
Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani
Image: AP/PA Images
Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani
Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani
Image: AP/PA Images

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

IN THE EARLY hours of Monday morning, anyone with an eye on US President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed would have seen a post that, even for him, appeared alarming.

Using all capital letters, Trump issued a stark warning to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of the consequences that would follow from picking a fight with America.

He said: “Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before.

We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence and death. Be cautious!

The US President was responding to comments made by Rouhani on Sunday, where he warned Trump not to “play with the lion’s tail”, and that getting into a conflict with Iran would be the “mother of all wars”.

Trump Iran Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani Source: AP/PA Images

This exchange came after months of tensions between the two nations, but these comments marked a significant escalation – and a new low – for relations between Iran and the US.

So what’s it all about? And how has it got so serious?

Nuclear deal in tatters

Back in 2015, Iran agreed a landmark agreement with a number of countries, including the US, dubbed the Iran nuclear deal framework.

Under the pact, sanctions were eased in return for a commitment from Iran not to pursue a nuclear bomb. The US also released billions of dollars of frozen Iranian assets as part of the deal.

At the time, US President Barack Obama said a “historic understanding” had been reached with Iran, which had come after “months of tough, principled diplomacy”.

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, meanwhile, said: “We have built mutual mistrust in the past and I hope that… some of that mistrust could be remedied.”

The international community, including top US officials, have said Tehran had been in compliance with the deal well into this year.

This accord, however, whose signatories also included the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany has been consistently criticised by Trump. The deal was not met favourably with US ally Israel, to whom Trump has dealt with favourably since taking office.

The US sees Iran as a destabilising force in the region, with the nuclear deal only emboldening its aggressive policies in countries such as Syria. Another US ally Saudi Arabia has also signalled warnings about Iran.

In a meeting in April with Emmanuel Macron in the White House, Trump slammed the deal as “insane” and “ridiculous”.

In May, he defied the pleas of his European allies and pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal, vowed to reimpose sanctions on Tehran and said that Iranians deserved a better government.

Calling the deal reached by Obama “defective at its core”, Trump said he had consulted America’s friends in the Middle East and concluded “that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement”.

“America will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail,” Trump vowed.

The reaction from Iran was of outrage. Iran’s President Rouhani was furious, accusing Trump of “psychological warfare”.

Conservative publications went even harder, with paper Javan saying in an editorial: “It is time for unity and not for blaming others. It is the occasion for a renewal of Iran. Our slogan ‘Death to America’ is not just a slogan — the United States is effectively dead in our eyes.”

This was followed later on in May with a vow from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Iran would be hit with the “strongest sanctions in history”, as the US ramped up its campaign against Iran.

Escalations

Trump’s rhetoric has set a clear tone for how exchanges have followed with his administration and the Iranians since May.

While Trump has been faced with a number of controversies in recent weeks – including the Putin summit, the separation of families at the border with Mexico and the threats of a trade war with the rest of the world – the tightening of sanctions against Iran had retained a comparatively lower profile than these issues until this week.

Trump and his administration have even sought to promote unrest among the Iranian people with Pompeo last week urging Iranians abroad to “support” anti-regime protests.

Pompeo also said that he wanted to try put a stop to countries importing Iranian oil by November in an attempt to continue the economic pressure on Tehran.

Speaking last week ahead of the speech by Pompeo, Rouhani warned the United States not to “play with the lion’s tail” on Sunday, saying that conflict with Iran would be the “mother of all wars”.

Addressing Trump, he said: “You declare war and then you speak of wanting to support the Iranian people. You cannot provoke the Iranian people against their own security and interests.”

It was these comments that provoked the all capital letters retort from Donald Trump. In a later riposte from Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, he tweeted (in English and in all capital letters): “Color [sic] us unimpressed… Be cautions!”

While the US has outlined conditions for any “new deal” between itself and Iran – including its withdrawal for Syria and an end to its support for Yemen – Iran has shown no willingness to engage on this, and has insisted it has kept to the terms of the original deal.

Tensions may be at their highest for some time between the two nations, but Trump’s presidency has been marked with unexpected turnarounds.

Less than a year from labelling Kim Jong-Un “rocket man” and saying the US was ready to “totally destroy” North Korea, Trump was meeting Kim and hailing a “big step back from potential nuclear catastrophe”.

This week’s testy exchange certainly does not mean war is imminent, but certainly signals an increasingly aggressive tone in the US’s dealings with Iran.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Liam Miller match to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
58,190  207
2
Quiz: Can you tell where this Irish place is?
41,195  26
3
Poll: Would you report someone for breaking the hosepipe ban?
39,275  95
Fora
1
How food and drink firms get their brands onto the 'shop window' that is the airline trolley
170  0
2
Europe's biggest co-working outfit wants to make Dublin the go-to place for IoT startups
117  0
3
Recruiters should learn to love the machines that are going to 'take over' their jobs
86  0
The42
1
As it happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland hurling semi-final
91,168  52
2
Katie Taylor obliterates overmatched Kimberly Connor to defend world titles
44,360  46
3
'He blagged a professional career in the most difficult place to make it': the greatest swindle in football history
40,321  7
DailyEdge
1
Many viewers noticed that last night's RTÉ weather forecast was more like a blooper reel
28,604  0
2
Anne Hathaway made a powerful statement about the murder of 18-year-old Nia Wilson
6,259  8
3
Is adding in your Myers-Briggs personality type the game-changer your Tinder needs?
5,216  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused €50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
GARDAí
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
Watchdog still in talks with gardaí over members' compliance with ethics laws
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
DUBLIN
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie