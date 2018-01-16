Donald Trump has no cognitive problems - but should eat less fat and exercise more

DONALD TRUMP IS expected to remain physically fit for the duration of his presidency and has no cognitive problems, according to full results from his first medical examination released today.

“All data indicates the president is healthy and will remain so for the duration of his presidency,” doctor Ronny Jackson told a White House briefing following last week’s physical, which determined the 71-year-old to be in “excellent” health.

“There’s no indication that he has any kind of cognitive issues,” he added, saying Trump himself had requested a cognitive test in which he performed “exceedingly well”.

Jackson says Trump’s 30 out of 30 score means there’s no indication that Trump has any cognitive issues.

The doctor speculates that Trump requested the exam in an attempt to beat back the narrative of the past few weeks that he is mentally unfit for office.

Jackson describes Trump as “very sharp” and “very articulate when he speaks to me”.

Jackson says that he’s recommended Trump eat less fat and carbohydrates and should exercise more. He also revealed Trump takes Crestor for cholesterol, aspirin and a drug for male pattern baldness.

Trump weighed 239 pounds and measured six feet, three inches, making him borderline obese. Trump’s blood pressure was 122 over 74, and his total cholesterol was 223, which is higher than recommended.

Trump was 70 when he took office, making him the oldest person ever elected to the nation’s highest office.



With AP reporting.