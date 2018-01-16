  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 17 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sexual abuse victim tells ex-US team doctor: 'You are a repulsive liar'

Nearly 100 women and girls planned to speak or have their statements read during an extraordinary four-day sentencing hearing.

By Associated Press Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 9:50 PM
5 hours ago 24,342 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3801435
Former family friend to the Nassar family, and babysitter to Nassar's children Kyle Stevens, right, addresses Larry Nassar.
Image: AP
Former family friend to the Nassar family, and babysitter to Nassar's children Kyle Stevens, right, addresses Larry Nassar.
Former family friend to the Nassar family, and babysitter to Nassar's children Kyle Stevens, right, addresses Larry Nassar.
Image: AP

ONE AFTER ONE, gymnasts and other victims of a disgraced former sports doctor stepped forward in a Michigan courtroom today to recount the sexual abuse and emotional trauma Larry Nassar inflicted on them as children — one with the warning that “little girls don’t stay little forever.”

Nearly 100 women and girls planned to speak or have their statements read during an extraordinary four-day sentencing hearing. Many of them cried as they gave the initial testimonies today. Some requested that their identities not be made public. The judge consoled the victims and said they should not blame themselves.

“I testified to let the world know that you are a repulsive liar,” one victim, Kyle Stephens, said to the 54-year-old Nassar who bowed his head with his eyes closed or looked away as she and others spoke. Stephens, the first to speak, said Nassar repeatedly abused her from age 6 until age 12 during family visits to his home in Holt, near Lansing. She said he rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, among other things. She said Nassar later denied it, and her parents believed him.

“Perhaps you have figured it out by now, but little girls don’t stay little forever,” Stephens said. “They grow into strong women that … destroy your world.”

Nassar has pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Another statement came from Donna Markham, who told of how her daughter Chelsey killed herself in 2009, years after Nassar sexually abused her during a medical examination.

“It all started with him,” she said, describing her daughter’s downward spiral into drug abuse.

Larry Nassar Former Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar. Source: David Eggert

Victims described experiencing “searing pain” during the assaults and having feelings of shame and embarrassment. They said it had changed their life trajectories — affecting relationships, causing them to be distrustful and leading to depression, suicidal thoughts and anger and anxiety on whether they should have spoken up sooner.

“He touched the most innocent places on my body,” said 17-year-old Jessica Thomashaw, recounting how she was sexually assaulted at ages 9 and 12. “I couldn’t be just a normal girl anymore, and I forever lost a big piece of my childhood due to his abuse.”

Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who is expected to order a sentence Friday, said the system had failed them.

“You shouldn’t be angry with yourself,” she told a 31-year-old victim, who said she was assaulted almost 20 years ago. “You went to him for pain and healing, and you didn’t know. No one faults you or any other victim for that. You were a child.”

Doctor-Sexual Assault Olivia Cowan testifies. Source: AP

The Michigan attorney general’s office is seeking 40 to 125 years in prison for the 54-year-old Nassar. The maximum represents a year for each of the 125 girls and women who filed reports of abuse with campus police. He already has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles yesterday said she was among the athletes sexually abused by Nassar. Another gold medalist, Aly Raisman, tweeted that she would not attend the sentencing “because it is too traumatic for me. My impact letter will be read in court in front of Nassar. I support the brave survivors. We are all in this together.”

Olympians McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas also have said they were among Nassar’s victims as teens.

In November, he admitted to digitally penetrating 10 girls, mostly under the guise of treatment, between 1998 and 2015. As part of plea deals in two adjacent Michigan counties, he said his conduct had no legitimate medical purpose and that he did not have the girls’ consent.

Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced in Eaton County in two weeks.

Read: Olympic champion Simone Biles reveals she was sexually abused by ex-US team doctor

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Mother 'perplexed' after she and husband arrested over keeping their 13 children 'captive'
88,446  52
2
Police confirm the death of Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious
84,015  49
3
After 34 years, gardaí have apologised to Joanne Hayes over the Kerry Babies case
65,751  141
Fora
1
Here's how much the CEOs of Ireland's biggest companies earn
1,066  0
2
'The notion you can work seven days straight is simply rubbish'
265  0
3
Sales and profits are booming at the company behind Costa Coffee in Ireland
261  0
The42
1
'Teaching is probably the life to suit the GAA': Barron changing careers to facilitate his hurling
38,608  86
2
Larmour set to be included in Joe Schmidt's Six Nations squad
22,585  51
3
'I’ve heard nothing from Joe... There is no point in getting up my hopes'
18,625  30
DailyEdge.ie
1
This new Penneys product could be the Inglot dupe you've been searching for
12,743  0
2
New viewers of 'Friends' think the show is 'homophobic' and 'sexist' and want it pulled from Netflix
10,732  18
3
7 unmissable telly appearances by The Cranberries at their absolute peak
8,289  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Crowd outside Regency Hotel shooting was 'extremely hostile' to gardaÃ­, court told
Crowd outside Regency Hotel shooting was 'extremely hostile' to gardaí, court told
Husband whose pregnant wife died during Holles Street surgery settles damages case
Man who poured boiling water over his partner in front of their children given suspended sentence
COURT
Movie giants get orders blocking streaming websites from internet providers
Movie giants get orders blocking streaming websites from internet providers
Jury sworn in for second retrial of Cavan childminder accused of causing serious harm to baby
New jury empanelled in David Drumm trial
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach to make his own views known on abortion in a 'couple of weeks'
In full: Here’s where our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day
RIP
Police confirm the death of Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious
Police confirm the death of Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious
'She was magic': Shock and disbelief in Dolores O'Riordan's home town
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies aged 46

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie