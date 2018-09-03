Poll: Do you plan to attend an anti-Trump protest?

A NUMBER OF protests are being planned to coincide with Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland.

The US President is a polarising figure and, as soon as the visit was announced on Friday, there were calls for it to be cancelled.

Many people are critical of comments Trump has made about migrants and women, as well as policy decisions such as pulling the US out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Ireland and the US, of course, have historic ties and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the visit will provide an opportunity to discuss migration, trade, climate change and human rights issues.

Over 30,000 people have expressed an interest, or say they plan on attending, a protest in Dublin on 10 November.

We want to know: Do you plan to attend an anti-Trump protest?

