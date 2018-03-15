Woman (59) in Donegal killed after being struck by car

A WOMAN IN Donegal has died after being struck by a car last night.

The 59-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to Letterkenny General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place later today. The local coroner has been notified.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred at Umricam, Buncrana at approximately 9.15pm last night.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.