This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Don't call me love': Judge reprimands claimant over his language

The case was later struck out.

By Ray Managh Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 10:40 PM
59 minutes ago 8,283 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4267357
Image: Shutterstock/David Soanes
Image: Shutterstock/David Soanes

A JUDGE TOLD a claimant not to refer to her as “love” when addressing her during what was described as an exaggerated and unsuccessful €60,000 damages claim in the Circuit Civil Court today.

James Flynn, a 46-year-old salesman at outdoor markets throughout Munster, kept addressing defence counsel Adrianne Fields as love but when he adopted the same amorous approach with the court, Judge Sarah Berkeley told him: “Don’t call me love.”

Flynn, of St Mary’s Terrace, Rathkeale, Co Limerick, had sued Dublin City Council roads engineer Alec Dundon, of Primrose Avenue, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, for damages for injuries arising from a rear ending at a Toll Plaza, at Clonadacasey,  Portlaoise, Co Laois, on 15 October 2015.

When reprimanded by Judge Berkeley, he made no such further endearing asides to the court and addressed Fields thereafter as lady.

Fields, who appeared with Fiona Mockler of Newman Solicitors, Dublin, for Dundon, told the court liability was conceded in the case which had become an assessment of damages only.

Flynn told the court that he was a passenger in a box van driven by his brother-in-law Michael O’Brien which had been reversed into by Dundon’s car at the Toll Plaza.  Despite wearing his seat belt he had been slapped forward against the dash, injuring the left side of his neck and shoulder.

He said he suffered occasionally from loss of memory and gave various estimates of speeds between 40 to 70 miles an hour that the van may have been approaching the Toll Plaza when Dundon reversed at speed into the front of the van as he “attempted to jump lanes”.

Flynn said he had been taken to hospital by ambulance but had little memory of exactly how the accident or his injuries occurred.  He could recall a loud bang when the vehicles collided and hitting the dash.

Flynn explained from the start of the case that he suffered from a serious ear infection which made him very hard of hearing and all participants in the case had agreed they would raise their voices so that he could hear them.

Hard of hearing

Then at one stage he said he was becoming frightened because of the manner in which Fields was “roaring” at him, Judge Berkeley reassured him in a moderate voice that voices had to be raised so he could hear them.

“It appears you are hearing certain things without difficulty, may I add,” Judge Berkeley told him.

Fields said Dundon was conceding he had reversed into the front of Flynn’s brother-in-law’s van but defence witnesses would be alleging the collision was a very minor tip of the bumpers.

Facing a barrage of questions during Fields’ cross examination about the accident and medical examinations, Flynn referred on several occasions to his intermittent loss of memory and said he may not have heard or may have misunderstood questions put to him by a doctor examining him on behalf of the defendant.

He denied that a pain in the left side of his neck on the day of the accident had magically jumped to the right side when only recently examined by the defence doctor.

He agreed he had sued for damages in accidents in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2010 and, while having withdrawn some of them, had been awarded €90,000 in an accident in which he had suffered serious leg injuries.

When an engineer for Dundon played back a CCTV recording for Judge Berkeley of the vehicles slowly approaching the Toll Plaza and stopping, the judge directed it be considered by both Flynn’s and Dundon’s legal teams.

A very short time later counsel for Flynn told Judge Berkeley hat having viewed the footage and having spoken to Flynn his client had decided to withdraw his claim.

Judge Berkeley ordered that Flynn pay the legal costs of the case. She said that while there was a reference to his hearing problem in his medical reports there had been no mention of any loss of memory.  “The case having been withdrawn mid trial, costs follow I’m afraid,” Judge Berkeley said.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    136,001  159
    2
    		Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    51,457  106
    3
    		Bus driver arrested on M7 after being found nine times over legal alcohol limit
    44,334  0
    Fora
    1
    		A major hospitality firm has been warned over its operation of short-term lets in Dublin
    1,271  0
    2
    		Web Summit has agreed a 10-year deal worth €110m to stay in Lisbon
    197  0
    3
    		Irish-founded fintech firm First Circle has landed $26m to take on Southeast Asia
    95  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Napoli v Liverpool and Tottenham v Barcelona, Champions League
    38,352  22
    2
    		Koepka 'heartbroken' after Ryder Cup fan blinded in one eye
    22,194  28
    3
    		'The guys would like continuity' - Padraig Harrington open to captaining Europe at 2020 Ryder Cup 'for the good of the team'
    20,112  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Conor McGregor finally responds to his dad being 'none too plussed' with the DART
    8,077  1
    2
    		The cultural differences between Jamie Dornan and Ellen became clear when he spoke about his daughter's disco party
    7,734  0
    3
    		Brian McFadden and Delta Goodrem used to spit in each other's mouths in public...it's The Dredge
    6,074  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Dublin man who groped woman as she slept at house party jailed for 11 months
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Government wants to avoid scenario where there would be two time zones on the island of Ireland
    Taoiseach on DUP leader's belief the Good Friday Agreement can be changed: 'It is not up for negotiation'
    DUBLIN
    How I Spend My Money: An editor on â¬41,000 trying to save for a deposit
    How I Spend My Money: An editor on €41,000 trying to save for a deposit
    'We're conning our young people': Thousands take part in Raise the Roof protest
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    HOUSING
    OPINION: OisÃ­n Coulter of Take Back the City says the housing crisis is not a natural disaster
    OPINION: Oisín Coulter of Take Back the City says the housing crisis is not a natural disaster
    Owners of Dublin building occupied by protesters say it is 'not safe'
    Sinn Féin proposes €400 second-home tax, 5% high-earner levy and pension hike

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie