  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Don't panic... but the world's Doomsday Clock is now at two minutes to midnight

This is the closest the clock has been to midnight since 1953 when the US and Soviets were testing hydrogen bombs.

By AFP Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 9:28 PM
12 hours ago 25,631 Views 63 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3817445
The academics say Trump is partially to blame.
Image: Ron Sachs SIPA USA/PA Images
The academics say Trump is partially to blame.
The academics say Trump is partially to blame.
Image: Ron Sachs SIPA USA/PA Images

MOUNTING CONCERNS ABOUT the possibility of a nuclear war, along with US President Donald Trump’s “unpredictability” have pushed the symbolic Doomsday Clock to two minutes before midnight, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said Thursday.

The clock – which serves as a metaphor for how close humanity is to destroying the planet – was moved forward by 30 seconds, to as near as it has ever been to the hour of the apocalypse.

“In 2017, world leaders failed to respond effectively to the looming threats of nuclear war and climate change, making the world security situation more dangerous than it was a year ago – and as dangerous as it has been since World War II,” said a statement by the group of intellectuals across the fields of international affairs, science, environment and security.

The last time the clock was at two minutes to midnight was in 1953 when the United States and Soviet Union were testing hydrogen bombs.

“In this year’s discussions, nuclear issues took center stage once again,” Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, told reporters.

She described 2017 as “perilous and chaotic,” a year in which “we saw reckless language in the nuclear realm heat up already dangerous situations”.

She mentioned the series of tests by North Korea, an enhanced commitment to nuclear weapons in China, Pakistan and India, and “unpredictability” embodied by the US president in tweets and statements.

The Doomsday Clock was created in 1947. Its time has changed 20 times since then, ranging from two minutes to midnight in 1953 to 17 minutes before midnight in 1991.

Last year, it moved from three minutes before midnight to two-and-a-half minutes.

Nuclear ramp-up

North Korea’s nuclear program “made remarkable progress” last year, the group statement said.

Meanwhile, “hyperbolic rhetoric and provocative actions by both” the United States and North Korea “have increased the possibility of nuclear war”.

Robert Rosner, professor in the Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics and Physics at the University of Chicago, singled out the Trump administration for its “inconsistency,” which he said worsens nuclear risks and “constitutes a major challenge for deterrence… and global stability”.

“Our allies and adversaries alike are being forced to negotiate a thicket of conflicting policy statements from a US administration weakened in its cadre of foreign policy professionals and unable to develop, coordinate and clearly communicate a coherent foreign much less nuclear policy,” Rossner told a press briefing.

He added that the US administration – which is set to unveil its nuclear policy next week – “appears likely to increase the types and roles of nuclear weapons in US defense plans and to lower the threshold for nuclear use”.

The nuclear ramp-up is not limited to the United States and North Korea.

“We are seeing that all the major weapons states are investing in nuclear arsenals,” and these arsenals are “being updated and imbued with enhanced capabilities, said Rossner.

Strained US-Russian relations are also a threat, said Sharon Squassoni, professor of practice at the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy at The George Washington University.

“For the first time in many years, in fact, no US Russian nuclear arms control negotiation are under way,” she said.

Instead we could see a return to a nuclear arms race.

She also singled out Russia for engaging “in provocative and illegal behaviors thought to be part of Cold War history, whether these are egregious violations of state sovereignty in Ukraine, or aggressive military maneuvers on the borders of NATO that could precipitate crises”.

Climate change

Nuclear concerns were not the sole reason for the clock’s move toward midnight. Climate change was a leading factor, too.

In 1953, “climate change was a distant hypothetical threat,” said Sivan Kartha, senior scientist at the Stockholm Environmental Institute.

Since then, carbon dioxide has increased sixfold, and the environment has warmed about one degree Centigrade.

Last year saw extreme heat across the globe, “cataclysmic damage” from hurricanes in the Caribbean, and devastating wildfires, he said.

“And the Arctic ice cap, which we rely on to reflect sunlight and keep the Earth’s temperature stable, reached its smallest ever winter maximum.”

A global “abuse of information,” fueled by reliance on the Internet, is also making solutions harder to reach, said Lawrence Krauss, professor in the School of Earth and Space Exploration and Physics at Arizona State University.

“There has been a loss of trust in political institutions, in the media, in science, and in facts themselves,” he said.

All of which exacerbate the difficulty of dealing with the real problems the world faces.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: Ethical questions raised after these monkeys were cloned in China

Read: Trump calls for ‘nuclear option’ in bid to end government shutdown in US

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (63)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: Will you go to the pub this Good Friday?
42,141  128
2
Dublin Bus to change 17 bus routes over traffic problems in city centre
38,481  85
3
Worker who 'faked' injury loses unfair dismissal case after private investigator spots him carrying child
37,816  0
Fora
1
Tesco has blocked Lidl's multimillion-euro plan to expand one of its Limerick stores
3,178  0
2
Solas ordered to pay €20,000 to a 60-year-old worker asked if he should 'take it easy'
684  0
3
The EU has shot down claims that Nama gives illegal state aid to developers
245  0
The42
1
Ronan O'Gara clarifies remarks about return to Munster
45,734  9
2
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
31,356  37
3
Anonymous donor steps in to fund new €3 million UCD running track
27,716  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Tommy Tiernan should apologise to Ruby Wax after his interview with her last night
13,224  10
2
Here's what the whole cast of Tallafornia is up to now
8,928  0
3
Penneys are opening a pop-up hair and beauty salon with prices starting from €5
7,506  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize jewellery worth estimated â¬100,000 and arrest two people in Dublin
Gardaí seize jewellery worth estimated €100,000 and arrest two people in Dublin
Man sentenced to two years for robbery and 'merciless' attack on fellow homeless person
Appeal launched after homeowner 'put in noose and dragged around' his home by burglars
DUBLIN
Four babies born to women in prison last year
Four babies born to women in prison last year
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
COURT
Mother-of-four who stole â¬100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Man (40s) in Tipperary court on charges related to hit-and-run death
LEO VARADKAR
Leo told Bloomberg TV it's time to get 'down and dirty' on the details of Brexit
Leo told Bloomberg TV it's time to get 'down and dirty' on the details of Brexit
Leo Varadkar's approval rating is now higher than any taoiseach since Bertie Ahern in 2007
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie