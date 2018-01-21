  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump calls for 'nuclear option' in bid to end government shutdown in US

A divided Congress is hoping to end a budget impasse tonight.

By AFP Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 7:45 PM
11 hours ago 21,189 Views 69 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3809893

US PRESIDENT DONALD Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on his opponents ahead of a new effort to end the government shutdown.

A divided US Congress is hoping to end a budget impasse tonight before hundreds of thousands of federal workers are forced to start the week at home without pay.

The impact of the shutdown that began at midnight on Friday has been largely limited so far, closing sites like New York’s Statue of Liberty, but the effect will start to become acute if the stalemate runs into tomorrow.

Republicans and Democrats have traded bitter recriminations over who is to blame for the failure to pass a stop-gap funding measure by a 20 January deadline, a year to the day since Trump took office.

“Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

trump Source: realDonaldTrump/Twitter

He also encouraged the Senate’s Republican leaders to invoke a procedural manoeuvre known as the “nuclear option” to change the chamber’s rules to allow passage of a budget by a simple majority of 51 votes to end the shutdown.

Senate leaders have been wary of such a move in the past, as it could come back to haunt them the next time the other party holds a majority.

Undermining Trump’s ‘victory lap’ 

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney accused some Democrats of wanting to “deny the president sort of the victory lap of the anniversary of his inauguration” — echoing a complaint Trump earlier made on Twitter.

“There’s other Democrats who want to see the president give the State of the Union during a shutdown,” Mulvaney said on Fox News, referring to the nationally televised address Trump is set to deliver on 30 January.

However, White House legislative director Marc Short told ABC that progress is being made, and Mulvaney also said there is a chance to have the government open before the workweek begins tomorrow morning.

Late yesterday top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell set a key vote for a funding measure for 1am local time (6am Irish time) tomorrow, with both houses of Congress set to reconvene today.

“I assure you we will have the vote at 1am on Monday, unless there is a desire to have it sooner,” he said in a statement.

At the heart of the dispute is the thorny issue of undocumented immigration.

Democrats have accused Republicans of poisoning chances of a deal and pandering to Trump’s populist base by refusing to fund a programme that protects an estimated 700,000 ao-called Dreamers — undocumented immigrants who arrived as children — from deportation.

© AFP 2018 

Read: What actually shuts down during a US government shutdown?

Read: Ukip leader loses no confidence vote after row over comments made by ex-girlfriend

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (69)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Roads around the country closed due to flooding
78,236  21
2
Derek Hutch shooting: Gardaí appealing for information on two getaway cars
68,532  64
3
'Deeply loved and cherished': Thousands pay final respects to Dolores O'Riordan
49,355  34
Fora
1
The company behind Bulmers claims Heineken abused its power to push Orchard Thieves
2,851  0
2
Why the couple behind Tiger Ireland are selling up and moving to the USA
1,641  0
3
Here is what's stopping Ireland's solar sector from having its moment in the sun
477  0
The42
1
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
77,549  30
2
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
52,355  90
3
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick
39,350  39
DailyEdge.ie
1
A Carlow woman was 'forbidden' to do a speech at her sister's wedding... so she wrote a song instead
17,584  1
2
10 iconic lines from ads that no Irish person will ever be able to forget
10,171  7
3
Temple Bar - and some people in Mayo jerseys - randomly pop up in this new Netflix film
7,848  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Public appeal to help find man missing from Galway
Public appeal to help find man missing from Galway
Cocaine worth over €70,000 seized in Nenagh
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
DUBLIN
A private company managing homeless accommodation in Dublin made nearly â¬3 million profit in 2016
A private company managing homeless accommodation in Dublin made nearly €3 million profit in 2016
Champions Kilkenny hammer Dublin in the only camogie league match to survive weather
Derek Hutch shooting: Gardaí appealing for information on two getaway cars
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
OPINION
Opinion: 'Let go of the fantasy of being on top of things - those days are gone'
Opinion: 'Let go of the fantasy of being on top of things - those days are gone'
Here is what's stopping Ireland's solar sector from having its moment in the sun
Debate Room: Has #MeToo turned into a witch hunt?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie