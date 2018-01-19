  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What actually shuts down during a US government shutdown?

The US government will shut down unless a deal is agreed by 5am Irish time.

By AFP Friday 19 Jan 2018, 10:49 PM
6 hours ago 14,030 Views 33 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3807591
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/PA Images
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/PA Images

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of US government defence workers, park rangers and business regulators could be temporarily out of work if Congress fails to pass a budget before a midnight deadline (5am Irish time).

But the looming government shutdown due to lack of funding – which would be the second in five years – does not mean every office closes its doors.

Vital services will still be provided by law enforcement, immigration officers, the central bank, veterans’ hospitals and the military.

During the two-week shutdown in October 2013, around 800,000 workers were furloughed.

This time, about 850,000 workers, out of a total 3.5 million, could be told to stay home – without pay – until Congress reaches an agreement, the American Federation of Government Employees estimates.

The following is a rundown of who is and isn’t affected in a government shutdown:

Defense, security and borders

The 1.5 million uniformed members of the US military, mostly in the Defense Department but also 40,000 with the Department of Homeland Security, will remain at work.

“All military personnel performing active duty will continue in a normal duty status,” the Pentagon ordered yesterday.

But a large number of civilians in both departments, including about three-fourths of the roughly 740,000 civilians who work for the Pentagon, will stay home.

That will slow many operations, and could impact the huge defense private sector, which depends on Pentagon contracts.

Officials of the Customs and Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and US Citizenship and Immigration Services will remain on the job checking and processing people entering the country by land, sea and air.

Key government operations

The White House, Congress, federal courts and the Veterans Administration will all continue to operate. The US Postal Service will continue to deliver the mail.

The investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Russians and President Donald Trump’s election campaign will remain active.

Washington

The US capital is funded by the federal budget and will be affected. Garbage services and street cleaning will halt and libraries will close. But schools and public transport will continue to operate.

Travel

The Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees air traffic control, will remain at work, and airports will remain open for travellers.

Parks and museums

According to tentative plans, national parks and museums will remain open, but some public employees at the parks could be furloughed while private contractors, who supply food and other services, will maintain operations.

Health

Disease monitoring and prevention will slow. About 61% of the staff of the Centers for Disease Control will be furloughed, according to The Washington Post, and much of the research-focused National Institutes of Health will be shuttered.

Other public services

Other agencies will largely shut down, including the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Education, the Commerce Department, the Labor Department, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

That means people and businesses will not get documents and permissions processed, contractors will have difficulty moving ahead on their projects, and disaster relief will slow.

A shutdown plan posted on the Treasury Department’s website shows that nearly 44% of the IRS’ 80,565 employees would be exempt from being furloughed during a shutdown.

That would mean nearly 45,500 IRS employees would be sent home just as the agency is preparing for the start of the tax filing season and ingesting the sweeping changes made by the new GOP tax law.

The Republican architects of the tax law have promised that millions of working Americans will see heftier paychecks next month, with less money withheld by employers in anticipation of lower income taxes. The IRS recently issued new withholding tables for employers.

But Marcus Owens, who for 10 years headed the IRS division dealing with charities and political organisations, said it’s a “virtual certainty” that the larger paychecks will be delayed if there’s a lengthy government shutdown.

© AFP 2018 

With reporting from AP

Read: Trump says his plan for border wall has never changed after aide called it ‘uninformed’

Read: Four killed, flights cancelled and schools closed as ‘bomb cyclone’ batters the US

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Ancient human remains found in Mayo date back over 5,000 years
45,187  55
2
Dolores O'Riordan inquest adjourned until April
38,325  26
3
Dolores O'Riordan to be laid to rest in Limerick on Tuesday
32,247  33
Fora
1
'Moving here from the US, I found Irish businesses are terrified of the next downtown'
1,638  0
2
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
740  0
3
Ireland's data regulator wants outside help to deal with the wave of international scrutiny
94  0
The42
1
Mayo man travels 58,981km in bid to win All-Ireland hurling club title
33,776  16
2
'I thought I was going to die,' says US Olympian of doctor's abuse
26,974  0
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
24,628  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
One of the stars of Derry Girls shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes snap of last night's episode
8,939  1
2
Kim Kardashian absolutely roasted Lamar Odom on Twitter after he badmouthed Khloe Kardashian ... It's The Dredge
8,211  0
3
Scarlett Moffat made a great point calling out magazines who keep body shaming her
7,208  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch may be 'compromised by press coverage', court told
Garda Detective who sent abusive letters to State solicitor is jailed for three years
GARDAí
Three men charged after tools stolen from building site
Three men charged after tools stolen from building site
Three charged in garda operation targeting burglary gangs
Two men charged after gardaí uncover cannabis worth €360,000 in converted garage
DUBLIN
How Well Do You Know The North Side?
How Well Do You Know The North Side?
Most Irish university graduates are employed in Dublin and Cork
2011 Dublin All-Ireland winner looks set to join reigning champions' coaching ticket
COURT
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
13-year-old boy who sexually assaulted teen in park sentenced to 10 months in detention
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie