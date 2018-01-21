Ukip leader loses no confidence vote after row over comments made by ex-girlfriend

UKIP’S RULING BODY has passed a vote of no confidence in party leader Henry Bolton following a row over comments made by his now ex-girlfriend.

Bolton, 54, came under fire last week after it emerged that his girlfriend allegedly made racist remarks about Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle.

Jo Marney, 25, is said to have written texts saying that “black American” Markle would “taint the royal family”, and her marriage to Prince Harry would pave the way for a “black king”.

Marney apologised for the comments, saying they were “unnecessary” and “reckless”.

Bolton, who was elected party leader less than four months ago, and Marney separated after the texts were made public.

‘Carried unanimously’

Speaking to BBC’s Pienaar’s Politics earlier today, Bolton said Ukip’s national executive committee was “not a court of moral judgement” and vowed to continue as party leader.

Ukip members will now have to decide whether they accept or reject the committee’s stance.

Following today’s emergency meeting, party chairman Paul Oakden told Sky News: “The vote (of no confidence) was carried unanimously with the exception of the leader.

“This decision will automatically trigger an EGM of the party, to allow the membership of Ukip the democratic opportunity to decide to endorse or reject that vote of no confidence.”