  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ukip leader loses no confidence vote after row over comments made by ex-girlfriend

Henry Bolton’s former partner allegedly made racist remarks about Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 5:20 PM
13 hours ago 14,561 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3809688
Henry Bolton
Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images
Henry Bolton
Henry Bolton
Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

UKIP’S RULING BODY has passed a vote of no confidence in party leader Henry Bolton following a row over comments made by his now ex-girlfriend.

Bolton, 54, came under fire last week after it emerged that his girlfriend allegedly made racist remarks about Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle.

Jo Marney, 25, is said to have written texts saying that “black American” Markle would “taint the royal family”, and her marriage to Prince Harry would pave the way for a “black king”.

Marney apologised for the comments, saying they were “unnecessary” and “reckless”.

Bolton, who was elected party leader less than four months ago, and Marney separated after the texts were made public.

‘Carried unanimously’

Speaking to BBC’s Pienaar’s Politics earlier today, Bolton said Ukip’s national executive committee was “not a court of moral judgement” and vowed to continue as party leader.

Ukip members will now have to decide whether they accept or reject the committee’s stance.

Following today’s emergency meeting, party chairman Paul Oakden told Sky News: “The vote (of no confidence) was carried unanimously with the exception of the leader.

“This decision will automatically trigger an EGM of the party, to allow the membership of Ukip the democratic opportunity to decide to endorse or reject that vote of no confidence.”

Read: UKIP leader splits with partner over ‘racist’ Meghan Markle texts

Read: Nigel Farage says top EU negotiator ‘clearly doesn’t understand Brexit’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Roads around the country closed due to flooding
78,236  21
2
Derek Hutch shooting: Gardaí appealing for information on two getaway cars
68,532  64
3
'Deeply loved and cherished': Thousands pay final respects to Dolores O'Riordan
49,355  34
Fora
1
The company behind Bulmers claims Heineken abused its power to push Orchard Thieves
2,851  0
2
Why the couple behind Tiger Ireland are selling up and moving to the USA
1,641  0
3
Here is what's stopping Ireland's solar sector from having its moment in the sun
477  0
The42
1
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
77,549  30
2
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
52,355  90
3
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick
39,350  39
DailyEdge.ie
1
A Carlow woman was 'forbidden' to do a speech at her sister's wedding... so she wrote a song instead
17,584  1
2
10 iconic lines from ads that no Irish person will ever be able to forget
10,171  7
3
Temple Bar - and some people in Mayo jerseys - randomly pop up in this new Netflix film
7,848  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Public appeal to help find man missing from Galway
Public appeal to help find man missing from Galway
Cocaine worth over €70,000 seized in Nenagh
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
DUBLIN
A private company managing homeless accommodation in Dublin made nearly â¬3 million profit in 2016
A private company managing homeless accommodation in Dublin made nearly €3 million profit in 2016
Champions Kilkenny hammer Dublin in the only camogie league match to survive weather
Derek Hutch shooting: Gardaí appealing for information on two getaway cars
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
OPINION
Opinion: 'Let go of the fantasy of being on top of things - those days are gone'
Opinion: 'Let go of the fantasy of being on top of things - those days are gone'
Here is what's stopping Ireland's solar sector from having its moment in the sun
Debate Room: Has #MeToo turned into a witch hunt?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie