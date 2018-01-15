UKIP leader splits with partner over 'racist' Meghan Markle texts

UKIP leader Henry Bolton Source: Ben Birchall/PA Images

UKIP LEADER HENRY Bolton has said he has split from his girlfriend after she allegedly made racist comments about Meghan Markle.

Jo Marney is said to have written texts saying that “black American” Markle would “taint the royal family, and her marriage to Prince Harry would pave the way for a “black king”.

In a statement to the Daily Mail apologising, Marney said she was “absolutely devastated by the messages that [she] sent and the distress [she] caused anyone by those messages”.

They were unnecessary. They were reckless and they were overly exaggerated purely for effect.

Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

Speaking to the BBC today, Bolton said his relationship with Marney was “obviously quite incompatible” with his role as party leader.

“We have together made the decision that the romantic element of our relationship should end,” he said.

She is utterly distraught and close to breakdown over all of this. She never intended any of these messages to be made public. They were made some time ago and indeed, although utterly indefensible, there is some context to them which in time will be revealed.

The messages were said to have been sent before Bolton and Marney began their relationship.

The 54-year-old, recently-elected UKIP leader also said that 25-year-old model had been suspended from the party over the comments.