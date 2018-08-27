Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'

A DISQUALIFIED DRIVER was arrested at Carbury, Co Kildare for drunk driving and causing a collision.

According to Gardaí, the driver was 10 times over the legal limit and caused a collision He was arrested by the Naas Roads Policing Unit.

The man was brought straight to court, where he was fined and disqualified from driving for 6 years.

The legal limit is currently at 50 milligrams of alcohol for 100 millilitres of blood. The fine for exceeding the limit depends on the scale at which its exceeded: €200 for those slightly over the limit, and three penalty points; and €400 for those who greatly exceed the limit and 6 months disqualification.

You can read more about the penalties for drink driving here.