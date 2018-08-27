This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Disqualified driver who caused collision was 'ten times over legal limit'

The man was subsequently fined and disqualified from driving for 6 years.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 27 Aug 2018, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago 11,183 Views 18 Comments
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A DISQUALIFIED DRIVER was arrested at Carbury, Co Kildare for drunk driving and causing a collision.

According to Gardaí, the driver was 10 times over the legal limit and caused a collision He was arrested by the Naas Roads Policing Unit.

The man was brought straight to court, where he was fined and disqualified from driving for 6 years.

The legal limit is currently at 50 milligrams of alcohol for 100 millilitres of blood. The fine for exceeding the limit depends on the scale at which its exceeded: €200 for those slightly over the limit, and three penalty points; and €400 for those who greatly exceed the limit and 6 months disqualification.

You can read more about the penalties for drink driving here.

