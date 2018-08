Driver over alcohol limit arrested after colliding with lamp post, causing live electric wires to fall

A DRIVER HAS been arrested after crashing into a lamp post and being found three times over the legal alcohol limit.

The male driver collided with a lamp post, causing live electric wires to be strung across the road at the scene of the incident.

Gardaí from Naas found the man to be three times over the legal alcohol limit.

He was subsequently arrested by gardaí.

The driver has since been charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court.

