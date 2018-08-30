This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Driver over alcohol limit arrested after colliding with lamp post, causing live electric wires to fall

GardaÃ­ from Naas found the man to be three times over the legal alcohol limit.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 9:32 PM
A DRIVER HAS been arrested after crashing into a lamp post and being found three times over the legal alcohol limit.Â 

The male driver collided with a lamp post, causing live electric wires to be strung across the road at the scene of the incident.Â 

GardaÃ­ from Naas found the man to be three times over the legal alcohol limit.Â 

He was subsequently arrested by gardaÃ­.

The driver has since been charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court.Â 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.Â 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

