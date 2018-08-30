Driver over alcohol limit arrested after colliding with lamp post, causing live electric wires to fall

A DRIVER HAS been arrested after crashing into a lamp post and being found three times over the legal alcohol limit.Â

Motorist arrested for Drink Driving by Naas Gardai after colliding with a lamp post causing live electric wires to be strung across the road. He was over 3 times the Legal Limit, charged to appear before Naas District Court. pic.twitter.com/R4qt6GTecC — An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na (@GardaTraffic) August 30, 2018 Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na /Twitter

The male driver collided with a lamp post, causing live electric wires to be strung across the road at the scene of the incident.Â

GardaÃ­ from Naas found the man to be three times over the legal alcohol limit.Â

He was subsequently arrested by gardaÃ­.

The driver has since been charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court.Â

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.Â