Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin

A WOMAN IS due in court in connection with a €1.4 million drugs seizure.

The 32-year-old woman was arrested after the haul in Friday night.

It came as part of ongoing investigations into serious and organised criminal activity in Dublin, Gardaí carried out raids at the Kings House Apartment Complex, Bow Lane, Dublin 8.

The cannabis and cocaine was seized during the raids.

The woman will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate Street, Dublin 8 at 10.30am tomorrow. A 48-year-old man was released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.