11.5kg of cannabis found concealed in soft toy

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and seized a quantity of drugs in a joint operation with the Revenue Customs Service.

A house in Dublin 15 was searched this morning, as part of ongoing investigations involving the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, the Finglas Drugs Unit and Revenue targeting drug importations in the west Dublin area.

11.5kg of cannabis was found inside this toy Source: Garda Press Office

Where the cannabis was found Source: Garda Press Office

During this operation, a package that contained approximately 11.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €230,000 (subject to analysis) was found concealed in a large soft toy.

About €7,000 worth of cocaine (subject to analysis) and a small quantity of cash were also seized. Gardaí initially said the cocaine was worth approximately €10,000, but later amended this figure.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is being detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act at Blanchardstown Garda Station.