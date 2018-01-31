11.5kg of cannabis found concealed in soft toy

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and seized a quantity of drugs in a joint operation with the Revenue Customs Service.
A house in Dublin 15 was searched this morning, as part of ongoing investigations involving the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, the Finglas Drugs Unit and Revenue targeting drug importations in the west Dublin area.
During this operation, a package that contained approximately 11.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €230,000 (subject to analysis) was found concealed in a large soft toy.
About €7,000 worth of cocaine (subject to analysis) and a small quantity of cash were also seized. Gardaí initially said the cocaine was worth approximately €10,000, but later amended this figure.
A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is being detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act at Blanchardstown Garda Station.
