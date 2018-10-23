'Not needed at the moment': DAA dismissive of report calling for third terminal at Dublin Airport

THE DAA HAS said that a third terminal is not needed at the moment at Dublin Airport, and criticised the timing of a new report before the government that has been “selectively leaked” to the media.

The report suggesting the third terminal at Dublin Airport is set to be brought to Cabinet today by Minister for Transport Shane Ross, RTÉ reported this morning.

The terminal – which suggests it should be in place by 2031 – would be needed as more than 50 million passengers will be passing through the airport annually in the future, the report says.

Other options include expanding the existing terminals, or building a satellite terminal.

This review is set to be published this week, which will be followed by a public consultation and a decision from the government in the new year.

However, in a statement, a DAA spokesperson was dismissive of the suggestion and said that there are far more pressing needs for Dublin Airport including “a new runway, aircraft parking stands, boarding gates and other facilities”.

“It also urgently needs new legislation in relation to the management of aircraft-related noise,” the spokesperson adding that DAA hadn’t yet seen this capacity report.