Gardaí investigate after woman dies in Dublin bar

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances of a woman’s sudden death in a Dublin bar on Friday.

The 25-year-old was socialising at Empire Bar on Main Street in Swords on Friday when she suddenly collapsed just before midnight.

Emergency personnel attended, but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

It is understood that gardaí believe the woman suffered from an underlying medical condition.

The woman was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where a post-mortem will be carried out.