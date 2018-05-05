Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017

FROM SEALS, TO lobsters, to octopuses and more – Dublin Bay has a whole host or marine life people may not be familiar with.

Dublin Bay Biosphere Partnership and the Irish Underwater Council wanted to raise awareness of marine life living in Dublin Bay.

They ran an underwater photography competition to encourage photographers to share their images of marine life.

Photographs range from the 1980s all the way up to 2017.

Here are some of the best.

“Dalkey Seal” by Nigel Motyer

This shot came first place in the fish or mammal category.

Source: Nigel Motyer/DCC

Octopus at Night by Nigel Motyer

Nigel also scooped the top place in the worm/mollusc category with this image.

Source: Nigel Motyer/DCC

Brittlestars in Dalkey Sound by Dave Wall

This image came second the crustacean/echinoderm category

Source: Dave Wall/DCC

“Goldsinny Wrasse” by Damien McGuirk

This photo came number one in the compact camera or action camera image category.

Source: Damien McGuirk

“Nudis” by Maja Stankovski

This shot picked up second place in best photo of a worm or mollusc category.

Source: Maja Stankovski/DCC

You can view the rest of the winning images here.