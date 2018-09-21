Gardaí investigating early-morning collision between taxi and cyclist in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating after an early-morning collision between a car and a cyclist in North Strand.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, when a taxi driver apparently collided with the cyclist at around 6am on the North Strand Road.

In a statement, a Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are aware of a traffic incident that occurred on North Strand Road at approximately 6am on 20/9/18.

“This incident is under investigation.”

A spokesman for the National Transport Authority did not comment when contacted by TheJournal.ie.