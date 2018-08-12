The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today

The cyclists are gathering for today's protest at 11am.

THE DUBLIN CYCLING Campaign is holding a protest cycle today against the delayed proposals for a Liffey cycle route.

The route is part of Dublin City Council’s plans for the capital but the campaign points to the recent spike in deaths and injuries to Dublin cyclists as evidence that the route is more needed than ever.

The group has held several similar cycles on the same issue previously but Paul Corcoran of the Dublin Cycle Campaign says that they are planning to hold more frequent protests.

Previous protests have drawn between four hundred to a thousand cyclists.

Cyclists attending today’s protests are to gather at Grand Canal Square at 11am before crossing the Samuel Beckett Bridge and cycling down the North Quays to the Rosie Hackett Bridge where the will cross over the river again.

The cycle is to proceed down to the quays to the Dublin City Council offices at Wood Quay where they will cross the Liffey and cycle back to Grand Canal Square.

The Facebook page advertising the event says that the cyclists of “all ages and abilities” are being invited attend and that the group will be cycling “en masse” along the route.

In June, Dublin City Council said that a pedestrian and cycle-only bridge that would form part of the Liffey cycle route was “at the preliminary design stage”.

Corcoran said that the plans are not being advanced quickly enough.

There have been further delays, there’s been no announcement about the plans for the Liffey cycle route and plus infrastructure in general across the city. It’s always a very slow process and plans are always delayed.

“We plan to do this on a regular basis now because we’ve had two serious incidents only in the last weeks,” he adds.