Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK

Dublin ranked higher than London, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

By GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 8:43 AM
33 minutes ago 3,031 Views 17 Comments
Image: Charles McQuillan
Image: Charles McQuillan

DUBLIN HAS BEEN ranked ahead of London, Paris and Madrid for quality of life, according to an international survey.

It was ranked 34th on Mercerâ€™s Quality of Life list, making it the highest ranking city across Ireland and the UK.

Commenting on the results, Noel Oâ€™Connor, consultant atÂ MercerÂ Ireland said

Some of the key factors placing Dublin in 34th place in the survey include a stable political environment, lower levels of air pollution and a strong socio-cultural environment.

The survey is conducted annuallyÂ with the aim of enabling companies to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments.

Quality is assessed across 39 factors, which are grouped into 10 categories including political and social environment, healthcare, education, transport, recreation, housing and natural environment.

This year, the survey included an assessment on how cities handle their waste.

Dublin ranks in 31st position for city sanitation alongside Belfast, Aberdeen and Edinburgh. Other UK cities including Glasgow (50), Birmingham (60) and London (67) were ranked less favourably.

Quality Source: Mercerâ€™s 20th annual Quality of Living survey

Vienna tops the ranking for the 9th year running and is followed by Zurich (2), Auckland and Munich in joint 3rd place.

In 5th place Vancouver completes the top five and is the highest ranking city in North America. Singapore (25) and Montevideo (77) are the highest ranking cities in Asia and Latin America respectively.

Read:Â Itâ€™s now more expensive to live in Dublin than London

