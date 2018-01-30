Man shot in Dublin's north inner city

Updated 11pm

A MAN IN his 20s been shot in Dublin’s north inner city.

The shooting took place at James Larkin House on the North Strand at about 9.45pm.

The man is believed to be seriously injured, with gardaí saying he has been taken the Mater Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Emergency services are at the scene with multiple garda units also in attendance.

It’s understood that the victim of the shooting is strongly linked with the Hutch gang in the area.

The wake of Derek Coakley Hutch, who was shot dead just over a week ago, was being held this evening a short walking distance from tonight’s shooting. That funeral is due to be held tomorrow at 11am.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of tonight’s shooting to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee, Michelle Hennessy and Órla Ryan