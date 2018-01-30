Former Glee actor Mark Salling found dead

MARK SALLING, ONE of the stars of TV show Glee, has died at age 35.
Salling’s lawyer, Michael J Proctor, told the Associated Press the actor died today.
His death comes weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court over child pornography charges.
Proctor did not reveal the cause of death, but US media is reporting that he died by suicide.
Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of images of child abuse. Prosecutors said a search of Salling’s computer found more than 50,000 such images.
He was scheduled to be sentenced on 7 March.
Salling played Noah ‘Puck’ Puckerman on the Fox musical comedy Glee from 2009 to 2015.
If you need to talk, contact:
- Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
- Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
- Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
- Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
- Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)
Read: Former Glee star Mark Salling pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Read: Investigators say Glee actor had thousands of child porn images on his laptop
COMMENTS (85)