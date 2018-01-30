Former Glee actor Mark Salling found dead

MARK SALLING, ONE of the stars of TV show Glee, has died at age 35.

Salling’s lawyer, Michael J Proctor, told the Associated Press the actor died today.

His death comes weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court over child pornography charges.

Proctor did not reveal the cause of death, but US media is reporting that he died by suicide.

Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of images of child abuse. Prosecutors said a search of Salling’s computer found more than 50,000 such images.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on 7 March.

Salling played Noah ‘Puck’ Puckerman on the Fox musical comedy Glee from 2009 to 2015.

If you need to talk, contact: