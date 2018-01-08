  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Over 1,000 people turn out for candlelight vigil in Dundalk for murdered Japanese man

Sasaki (24) was stabbed killed after he was attacked last week in the town.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 8 Jan 2018, 10:43 PM
3 hours ago 8,549 Views No Comments
OVER ONE THOUSAND people turned out in Dundalk this evening to take part in a vigil for murdered Japanese man Yosuke Sasaki.

Sasaki (24) was killed and two others injured on Thursday when they were attacked in the town.

An 18-year-old man - Mohamed Morei – was arrested by gardaí following the incident and was charged with murder.

This evening, a large crowd gathered in the town to pay their respects to Sasaki and to express solidarity and support with his family and friends, as well as the wider Japanese community in Ireland.

Local councillor John McGahon read out a message on behalf of Sasaki’s family in Japan to the assembled crowd this evening.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness that the people of Ireland have shown us,” the family said in the message.

“When he was alive our son spoke about the warmth of the people of this town and his love for Dundalk.

“He came to Ireland initially as a language student and he only intended a short stay.

However, he was touched by the kindness of the Irish people and he decided to work here.

“As a family we are truly saddened by what happened but we hope that this incident will not give Japanese people a bad impression of Ireland.

We would like to give our heartfelt thanks to the ambulance personnel, the garda, the National Pen, Mr Oliver Morgan who set up the GoFundMe page, the staff of the embassy of Japan and the members of Louth County Council who have organised tonight’s candlelight vigil.

“Finally, we hope that a tragic event like this one will never happen in this country again.”

The vigil was attended by representatives of the Catholic Church, the Church of Ireland and Dundalk’s Muslim community.

Representatives from the Japanese Embassy also attended.

A book of condolences was opened in the town hall for Sasaki.

Comments have been disabled as a person has been charged over the incident

