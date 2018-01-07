  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 7 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Why are Easter eggs already on sale in Irish stores?

Retailers say it’s because some people want them, but are there other reasons?

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 6:15 AM
3 hours ago 12,730 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3782513

CHRISTMAS HAD NOT been put to bed yet before some stores began putting Easter eggs on their shelves over the past week or so.

Easter Sunday falls on April Fool’s Day this year meaning that, as of today, it’s 12 weeks away. For some this is far too early to be thinking about Easter.

It’s of course not the first year we’ve seen Easter eggs on the shelves in January but people seem to get annoyed about it every year.

So why do stores do it? According to Tesco, the reason they stock eggs in January is because some customers like buying them that early. A spokesperson for the retailer said:

We stock a small range of Easter eggs in selected stores to cater for customers who prefer to stock up early or to buy them over a period of time to help spread the cost. The full Easter egg range will not be in stores until later this year.

Whether or not there are many customers who like to spread the cost of Easter eggs over a couple of months, some have suggested that stores sell the eggs early so they can drop the price closer to Easter.

EASTER EGGS Easter Eggs are on sale in numerous stores. Source: Rollingnews.ie

So is that the case?

Well, there are rules about how stores can label items as being on sale at a ‘reduced’ price.

In law there is no defined number of days or weeks a product must be sold for before it can be sold for a reduced price , but it is stated that it must be sold at the higher price for a “reasonable time” before it can be reduced.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission says that it considers this “reasonable time” to be 28 days.

Furthermore, it is generally accepted that the sale price can only be displayed as a ‘reduced’ period for the at most same length of time that it was on sale at the higher price.

So for example, if eggs were to be sold ‘on sale’ for six weeks before Easter Sunday they will need to be sold at the higher price from today, 12 weeks out.

Asked whether they had a spokesperson available to speak further about the sale of Easter eggs, Tesco said it would not be commenting beyond the above statement.

Read: Up to €8,000 stolen from Trocaire boxes in Clare church >

Poll: When is it acceptable to start eating Easter eggs? >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It's still a taboo subject in Ireland': Kathryn Thomas spoke about her miscarriages on the Late Late last night
62,039  103
2
World record: Youngest of six Galway siblings all to reach their 100th birthday turns 101 today
45,350  11
3
Sinn Féin MP apologises for posting Kingsmill bread video on anniversary of Kingsmill massacre
37,084  239
Fora
1
Whatever happened to... RTÉ's €350m plan to build a new hi-tech headquarters?
252  0
2
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
216  0
3
The boss of a huge Donegal engineering firm is keeping Derry City FC afloat
25  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
31,567  35
2
As it happened: Munster v Connacht, Pro14
22,413  32
3
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
22,319  77
DailyEdge.ie
1
An extremely mismatched 'couple' from First Dates were on the Late Late and people were cringing
17,749  4
2
Paris Hilton, Meghan Markle, and Shane Lynch... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
8,699  1
3
People want a 'gorilla channel' from Netflix after a Twitter user made it up and claimed Trump watches it
7,258  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
US police apologise to victims after throwing away untested rape kits
US police apologise to victims after throwing away untested rape kits
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Iran says that meeting of UN Security Council over mass protests is 'a preposterous example of US bullying'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
OPINION
Opinion: 'We can improve children's school results with music, not maths'
Opinion: 'We can improve children's school results with music, not maths'
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
ENNIS
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree and break a world record at the same time

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie