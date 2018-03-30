  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Major disruption to Easter rail services starts today. Here's what you need to know

All passengers are advised to check the Irish Rail website for details about the services on their route today.

By Sean Murray Friday 30 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
38 minutes ago 1,519 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3924625
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
A NUMBER OF Irish Rail routes will be affected this weekend, as major works impact on all Heuston routes, Northside Dart, Drogheda and Belfast services.

All passengers are advised to check Irish Rail’s journey planner for a full list of available services on the day they travel.

Here’s a list of the disruption to services due over the Easter weekend:

Dublin Heuston – Newbridge, Kildare

Due to work by Kildare County Council on road bridge work at Sallins, Irish Rail has said there will be “significant service alterations” that will result in bus substitutions from today till 12.30pm on Easter Monday.

Dublin Connolly and Skerries – Dart services

On Saturday and Sunday, track improvement work will take place between Dublin Connolly and Rusk/Lusk.

This will mean no Dart service between Howth, Malahide and Dublin Connolly tomorrow and Easter Sunday.

Bus transfers will operate on the Enterprise service between Connolly and Drogheda. Bus transfers will also operate on Northern commuter services between Connolly and Skerries.

Dublin Heuston and Waterford

Due to the signalling system being upgraded at Kilkenny, bus transfers will operate on all Waterford to Dublin Heuston services from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Belfast to Dublin

Due to the improvements between Connolly and Skerries, train services will operate between Belfast and Drogheda only, with a replacement bus in service the rest of the way on Saturday and Sunday.

Cork, Limerick, Tralee to Dublin

As bus transfers are operating from Heuston to Newbridge, all Cork to Dublin, Limerick to Dublin and Tralee to Dublin services will cease at Newbridge until Easter Monday.

All Cork services will additionally call at Portarlington. Additionally, a revised timetable will operate on the Limerick and Tralee services while all Sunday direct services are cancelled.

Galway, Westport and Ballina to Dublin

Similarly, bus transfers from Dublin to Kildare will mean that all Galway/Westport to Dublin trains will terminate at Kildare from today until Monday.

These services will additionally call at Monasterevin.

About the author:

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

