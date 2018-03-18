  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bus and train services affected as snow hits the country

A status orange snow-ice warning is in place for several counties.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 12:31 PM
1 minute ago 152 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3911436
File photo of people waiting for a bus in the snow
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
File photo of people waiting for a bus in the snow
File photo of people waiting for a bus in the snow
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES have been affected by adverse weather conditions in a number of areas, particularly in the east.

A status orange snow-ice warning covering several counties has been extended until 6pm today.

The warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

Met Éireann has said “occasional heavy snow showers will continue and will lead to further accumulations and some drifting” in affected areas.

A status yellow snow-ice is in place for the rest of the country. It’ll remain in effect until 9am tomorrow.

Dublin Bus 

As a result of the snow, a number of Dublin Bus services have been affected “due to the continuous snowfall”.

“We will endeavour to operate as many services as possible, however this is dependent on road and weather conditions throughout the day,” the company said in a statement.

Dublin Bus is monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis and is taking advice from Met Éireann. The safety of our customers and our employees is of paramount importance.

Customers can get the latest information online or by calling 01 8734222.

Irish Rail and Bus Éireann 

Some Irish Rail services have also been affected.

Dart services are only operating between Lansdowne Road and Howth/Malahide due to flooding. Dublin Bus is honouring rail tickets on the affected route.

Commuter and Intercity services in and out of Connolly Station are experiencing 30 to 40-minute delays, while services in and out of Heuston Station are experiencing delays of 15 to 25 minutes.

The latest updates can be found here.

Bus Éireann has said the 132 service has been curtailed as Bunclody in Co Wexford is impassable due to snow.

The 109 service cannot operate through Kells in Co Meath due to the bad weather and is being redirected to use the motorway. The latest updates will be posted here.

Read: Rugby homecoming cancelled and buses hit as snow hits Ireland – again

Read: Coveney says human rights situation in Crimea is ‘deeply concerning’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
National snow-ice warning in place, with east set to be worst affected
90,866  30
2
Leo Varadkar marches with his partner in the St Patrick's Day parade in New York
59,370  70
3
Orange and yellow weather warnings remain in place as snow returns
51,111  42
Fora
1
How Ireland's forecourt operators are stymieing rivals' plans with tit-for-tat appeals
518  0
2
What tough new data protection rules mean for business emails
385  0
3
What a Lego professor says Irish startups can learn from the toymaker's resurrection
143  0
The42
1
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
71,000  80
2
As it happened: Na Piarsaigh v Cuala, All-Ireland senior club hurling final
70,830  5
3
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
62,644  103
DailyEdge.ie
1
Just 9 pictures of Michael D. Higgins having a ball on St. Patrick's Day
10,707  1
2
You can't have a Paddy's Day pint unless you can identify 8/10 of these Irish quotes
7,781  0
3
Some Irish girls in New Zealand decided to celebrate Paddy's Day by recreating the caravan scene from Father Ted
6,686  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man (40s) charged in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Man (40s) charged in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Board of management 'knew nothing' about Christian Brothers' plan to sell part of school playing fields
Two men jailed for punching and kicking a female wheelchair user outside her home
GARDAí
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Cocaine and cannabis worth €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
DUBLIN
Woman due in court after â¬1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
Is emergency accommodation up to scratch? A new campaign wants to ask homeless people
'It doesn't feel safe': There's been an increase in complaints about Luas overcrowding
RUSSIA
Russians go to the polls as Putin is set to secure a fourth term in charge
Russians go to the polls as Putin is set to secure a fourth term in charge
Coveney says human rights situation in Crimea is 'deeply concerning'
'Doesn't change the facts': May responds to Russia's ousting of UK diplomats

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie