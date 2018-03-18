  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Rugby homecoming cancelled and buses hit as snow hits Ireland - again

Dublin Bus says 15 routes are affected.

By Paul Hosford Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 10:44 AM
18 minutes ago 5,235 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3911292
People enjoy the snow two weeks ago.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
People enjoy the snow two weeks ago.
People enjoy the snow two weeks ago.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

EVENTS AND TRANSPORT have been hit as snow hits Ireland again.

An orange snow-ice warning remains in place until midday as snow storms hit six counties across the east. A yellow warning remains in place until tomorrow at 9am.

With the warning has come some travel disruption, with Dublin Bus saying 15 routes are affected.

“The majority of our services are operating as normal however, due to poor road conditions the following curtailments are in place.”

  • Route 7/7a: Unable to serve Churchview Road. Operating via Church Road
  • Route 14: Unable to serve Broadford and Ballinteer
  • Route 29a: Unable to serve St. Anne’s Estate. Operating via Raheny Village
  • Route 31/a: Terminating at Howth Village. Unable to serve Howth Summit/ Shielmartin Road
  • Route 37: Unable to serve Skreen Road. Operating via Prussia St. to Cabra Cross/ Navan Road
  • Route 39a: Unable to serve Belfield Campus.
  • Route 44: Unable to serve Sandyford Village and Larkhill. Operating via Drummartin Road and Churchtown Road
  • Route 45a: Unable to serve Churchview Road. Operating via Church Road
  • Route 47: Terminating at Belarmine roundabout
  • Route 61: Unable to serve Whitechurch. Operating to Taylors Lane
  • Route 66a: Terminating at Leixlip Village
  • Route 75: Unable to serve Broadford and Ballinteer
  • Route 84: Unable to serve Cabinteely
  • Route 123: Operating via Philipsburgh Avenue in both directions
  • Route 184: Unable to serve Glenview Hotel

Bus Eireann routes 132, 133 and 111 are experiencing disruption.

The Luas red line is not operating between Saggart and Belgard due to a technical fault and this is leading to delays of around 10 minutes. The green line is running normally.

Dublin Airport had suspended operations to clear the snow, but these resumed after 40 minutes. The airport is urging passengers to check the status of their flights with their airline.

On trains, Dart services are delayed up to 45 minutes, as are Maynooth line services. All other routes are delayed around 30 minutes.


Roads

The weather has led to gardaí warning motorists to be careful. They say there has already been a number of collisions on major and minor roads.

Gardaí say drivers should:

  • Reduce speed and increase braking distances
  • Use dipped headlights at all times to ensure you are seen by other motorists
  • Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space
  • Cyclists and motorcyclists check local road conditions and consider alternative transport where necessary
  • Pedestrians should walk on a footpath, not on the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths
They add that motorists should clear snow from their cars before setting out.

Cancelled

The homecoming for Ireland’s Grand Slam winning rugby side has  been cancelled due to adverse weather.

 

PastedImage-11365

The weather has also led to the cancellation of the St Patrick’s Festival event due to take place in Dublin today.

Organisers say:

“Due to adverse weather conditions the Festival Big Day Out event scheduled to run from 12pm-6pm today in Merrion Square will not take place. People are advised to check the Festival website and social media for updates on other Festival events scheduled to take place today.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

