Orange and yellow weather warnings remain in place as snow returns

AN ORANGE WEATHER warning for seven counties remains in place this morning as snow showers hit the east coast.

The orange warning will be in place until midday and covers Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

The warning says that:

“Scattered heavy snow showers will continue during this morning and will lead to accumulations in places and some drifting.”

While the warning does not reach the red level warning seen across the country just a fortnight ago, drivers are being urged to take care on the roads.

A yellow snow-ice warning remains in place for the whole country until tomorrow at 9am. This warning says that the weather will stay cold for today and tonight with wind chill and icy patches. There will be further snow showers during today but some areas will remain dry, especially across the west and northwest.

The outlook for the week ahead forecasts cold, windy and showery weather.