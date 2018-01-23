Body of second Irishman recovered after Ecuador river tragedy

The men were part of a group caught by a flash flood.

THE BODY OF a second Irishman who died in a kayaking tragedy in Ecuador has been recovered, according to local government in the region.

David Higgins (26) was recovered from the banks of the Upano River yesterday afternoon after an expedition that also claimed the life of Alex McGourty of Sligo Kayak Club.

The two Irishmen were part of a river expedition and the group are believed to have gotten into difficulty on Saturday.

Another English tourist remains missing after the tragedy while Ecuadorian athlete Joaquín Meneses was rescued by authorities yesterday.

A second survivor, believed to be a US citizen, was also recovered alive.

Joaquín Meneses was rescued from the rover. Source: Twitter

Yesterday evening, the government of the Morona Santiago region confirmed that the body of Irishman David Higgins was recovered.

Radio Kerry reports that 26-year-old Higgins is from the county.

Following the recovery of McGourty’s body, Sligo Kayak Club said it believes the entire group were “caught by a flash flood in a very remote part of Ecuador”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case of the two Irishmen and is providing consular assistance.