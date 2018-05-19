Quiz: How much do you know about Ed Sheeran?

  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
By Paul Hosford Saturday 19 May 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,317 Views 8 Comments
HE HAS TAKEN over the country and tonight plays his ninth and final gig of a mammoth Irish tour.

When itâ€™s all said and done, Ed Sheeran will have played to nearly 10% of Irelandâ€™s people.

How much do you know about the ginger megastar?

What age is Ed?
25
27

29
31
What football team does Ed support?
Birmingham City
Chelsea

Ipswich
Liverpool
Where in Ireland is Ed's family from?
Wexford
Wicklow

Galway
Donegal
Which of these shows has Ed not appeared on?
Home and Away
Eastenders

Game of Thrones
The Simpsons
What do Ed superfans call themselves?
EdHeads
EdABalls

Sheerios
Ed's SheerFans
What's his Instagram handle?
@EdTakesPics
@EdSheeran

@YourEd
@TeddysPhotos
What was his second album called?
+
x

Ã·
-
Complete the lyric: "I wanna hold your heart in both hands/_____________"
"And give it all to my new fans"
"And raise it up high on a grandstand"

"Even if that's not part of your plan"
"And watch it fizzle at the bottom of a Coke can"
What British honour has Ed been awarded?
CBE
OBE

MBE
Knighthood
On which song on the new Taylor Swift album does Sheeran feature?
End Game
Ready For It?

Look What You Made Me Do
Dress
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

