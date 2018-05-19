  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hospital staff member sacked for accessing Ed Sheeran data

The BBC reports that two staff members were disciplined on the same date Sheeran was admitted.

By Daragh Brophy Saturday 19 May 2018, 7:42 PM
18 minutes ago 3,220 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4023392
Ed Sheeran is playing Dublin's Phoenix Park tonight
Image: AAP/PA Images - FILE IMAGE
Ed Sheeran is playing Dublin's Phoenix Park tonight
Ed Sheeran is playing Dublin's Phoenix Park tonight
Image: AAP/PA Images - FILE IMAGE

A MEMBER OF staff at a UK hospital that treated Ed Sheeran was sacked for accessing the singer’s information without a legitimate reason, the BBC is reporting. 

The broadcaster said that one staff member at Ipswich Hospital was given a written warning while another was let go.

The hospital did not provide further details of the breach but said in response to a freedom of information request from the BBC that both employees “accessed patient information without legitimate or clinical reason”.

Sheeran, who is playing the latest date in his Irish tour tonight at Dublin’s Phoenix Park, had to cancel a string of dates after breaking his arm while cycling.

The hospital launched a review of the care given to “high profile” patients after Sheeran was treated there in October of last year.

It was reported he was asked to sign autographs and pose for photographs by some staff.

A spokesperson said that the review covered areas like “confidentiality, privacy of the patient and their loved ones and practical considerations”.

The hospital told the BBC that both cases of disciplinary action taken against staff happened on the date Sheeran was admitted.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married
121,684  125
2
'A heinous attack': 10 people killed in Texas high school shooting
82,977  138
3
Investigation launched into sudden death of teenager in wake of planned surgery
58,315  0
Fora
1
This World Economic Forum exec has a warning for Ireland ahead of the next industrial revolution
323  0
2
The Irish union in talks with Ryanair wants the airline hit with 'bogus self-employment' laws
166  0
3
'New alcohol laws will protect people from harm - and drinks firms are trying to undermine them'
44  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Pro14 semi-final
68,485  74
2
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
44,508  41
3
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
36,485  34
DailyEdge
1
Amal Clooney, Oprah, Idris Elba, The Beckhams and all of the other celebs at the Royal Wedding (so far)
53,796  46
2
12 iconic Royal Wedding dresses throughout history
7,644  0
3
Ed Sheeran has asked for his song 'Small Bump' not to be used by pro-life groups
7,601  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost â¬30,000 seized by gardaÃ­ as proceeds of crime
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
COURTS
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
GARDAí
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man arrested after cannabis and €12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
DUBLIN
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie